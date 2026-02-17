Expand / Collapse search

Could NYC see more snow this weekend?

By and
Published  February 17, 2026 5:53pm EST
Severe Weather
FOX 5 NY
Could New York City see another big snow storm this weekend? It's still early, but some forecast models say it's possible. FOX 5 NY Chief Meteorologist Nick Gregory breaks down what's fact and what's rumor.

NEW YORK - A swath of snow could hit New York City this weekend.

FOX 5 NY's chief meteorologist Nick Gregory pointed out that some snow could hit the city and Long Island this Sunday afternoon into evening.

The Global Forecast model shows there could be at least half a foot of snow late this Sunday.

The Canadian model shows a similar outcome for this weekend.

FOX Weather

Dig deeper:

Snow is also in FOX Weather's forecast for this Sunday.

Ian Oliver from FOX Weather joined FOX 5 NY's Richard Giacovas on Newsroom Live to break down the chances for a potential winter storm in the New York City area this weekend.

The Source: This article includes reporting from FOX 5 NY's Nick Gregory.

Severe WeatherNew York City