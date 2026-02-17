Could NYC see more snow this weekend?

The Brief FOX 5 NY's chief meteorologist Nick Gregory pointed out that some snow could hit the city and Long Island this Sunday afternoon into evening. The Global Forecast model shows there could be at least half a foot of snow late this Sunday.



A swath of snow could hit New York City this weekend.

NYC winter storm this weekend?

What we know:

The Canadian model shows a similar outcome for this weekend.

Dig deeper:

Snow is also in FOX Weather's forecast for this Sunday.