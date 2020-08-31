Restaurants in NJ reopen for indoor dining
Restaurants across New Jersey were allowed to reopen their doors to diners on Friday as of 6 a.m. following an announcement by Gov. Phil Murphy earlier this week that enough progress had been made in the battle against the coronavirus.
VIOLENT SURGE: Shootings up 166% in NYC
The number of murders and shootings in August were dramatically higher than in the same month last year, according to NYPD statistics. It is part of an ongoing trend for months in New York City.
Disney, honor Chadwick Boseman with a Wakanda-themed park: Whoopi Goldberg
'The View' co-host thinks Disney should pay special tribute to the 'Black Panther' star.
Tyler Perry is officially a billionaire
The Atlanta media mogul went from living in and out of his car to being worth a billion dollars.
NYC public schools delay start of in-person classes to Sept. 21
In-person classes will be delayed throughout the New York City public school system by 11 days to allow extra time for teachers to prepare, announced Mayor Bill de Blasio Tuesday.
Joe Biden hits campaign trail, blames Trump for inciting unrest
Joe Biden is forcefully condemning the violence at recent protests while also blaming President Donald Trump for fomenting the divide that’s sparking it.
Lady Gaga, The Weekend win big at MTV VMAs
Lady Gaga cleaned house at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, while The Weeknd took home the top prize — and both pop stars sent important messages to viewers about the current state of the world: “Wear a mask" and “Justice for Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor."
Chadwick Boseman's death leaves saddening mark on rough 2020
But for many, the loss of another major figure such as Boseman is taking a toll.