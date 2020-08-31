Restaurants in NJ reopen for indoor dining

Restaurants across New Jersey were allowed to reopen their doors to diners on Friday as of 6 a.m. following an announcement by Gov. Phil Murphy earlier this week that enough progress had been made in the battle against the coronavirus.

VIOLENT SURGE: Shootings up 166% in NYC

The number of murders and shootings in August were dramatically higher than in the same month last year, according to NYPD statistics.  It is part of an ongoing trend for months in New York City.

Lady Gaga, The Weekend win big at MTV VMAs

Lady Gaga cleaned house at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, while The Weeknd took home the top prize — and both pop stars sent important messages to viewers about the current state of the world: “Wear a mask" and “Justice for Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor."