Instagram down? Users report not being able to comment on own posts

Instagram users across the U.S. were reporting issues with the platform on Monday morning, according to DownDetector.

DownDetector, which tracks tech outages, reported that issues began shortly before 12 p.m. PT, with the largest number of issues being reported from Los Angeles and New York. Several users reported getting the same "try again later" message, which stated "We restrict certain activity to protect our community. Let us know if you think that we've made a mistake," adding to the confusion among users.

One user reported that the app "Won't let me comment, even on my own posts ... says it's to protect the community... so can't basically do what app is supposed to be about...be social and engage."

X user @bronxgirlblog wrote "Bro Instagram is down and won’t even let me comment. I can DM and like as well as repost but cannot comment."

"Can't comment or comment back even on my own posts... something about protecting the community. Not enjoying this very unfunny April Fools day joke," another user reported.

It appears the issue was fixed around 1 p.m. At this time, Meta has not released a statement regarding Monday's reported outage.

Just last month, a technical issue caused widespread login issues for a few hours across Meta's Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Messenger platforms.

In 2021, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were down for hours, an outage the company said was a result of faulty changes on routers that coordinate network traffic between its data centers. The next year, WhatsApp had another brief outage, the Associated Press reported.