Inflation costs average U.S. household $300 a month
American households are spending hundreds more a month, making it easy to see why inflation is politically and publicly unpopular, according to Moody's Analytics.
Uber adds fuel surcharge for drivers struggling with recent gas price hikes
The national average surpassed $4.35 on Thursday, and California is leading the way with the highest state average of $5.67 per gallon.
Trifecta of economic factors driving U.S. inflation, expert says
Experts are predicting inflation will hit 9% in the next few months and improvement depends on how long it takes for the Federal Reserve interest rate policy to be effective.
Filling a gas-powered vehicle may still be cheaper than charging an electric one
As gas prices reach record highs across the U.S., electric car owners are reveling in their purchases -- but the cost to fill up a gas-powered vehicle might actually still be cheaper than charging an electric one.
Lawmakers call to end gas taxes across US amid price surge
Governors in Georgia and California also called for relief from state gas taxes.
Gas prices soar; here are ways to save money
Prices at the pump are setting records. Here are some ways you can save money on gas.
Could high gas prices impact airline travel? AAA weighs in
Could the pain at the pump bring pain to the airline ticket counters? An expert with AAA weighs in.
U.S. gas prices keep rising; could hit $6 per gallon in NY
Rising gas prices are taking a toll on Americans. We could be seeing $6 a gallon or more in the coming weeks.
NJ considers allowing self-service gas stations as prices surge
A proposal would allow New Jersey drivers to have the option for self-service service at gas stations.
Gas guzzler: Maximizing your car’s fuel economy as gas prices soar to record levels
Reducing your speed on the highway can increase your car's fuel economy between 7-14%, according to AAA.
Gas prices: US national average to soon hit highest ever recorded, experts say
Gas is now a nickel short of the highest-ever recorded average price in the U.S., which was set on July 17, 2008, at $4.10 per gallon.
Americans see biggest single-day jump in gas prices in years
The average price of a regular gallon of gasoline increased to $3.84 this week
Russia-Ukraine War: U.S. gas prices rising
The sanctions that the U.S., European Union, and other countries imposed on Russia are starting to wreak havoc on global trade.
Russian invasion of Ukraine roils markets
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine escalates, its having major impacts on our economy, from gas prices to the stock market.
Ukraine-Russia Crisis: U.S. gas prices expected to soar
Worries about Russia invading Ukraine have sent oil prices surging. So now the United States is bracing for the economic ripple effect: soaring gas prices, even though the U.S. doesn't buy gas from Russia. Here is why.
Rising gas prices: Ways to maximize your fuel economy
As gas prices continue to climb, here are some tips and tricks to help save you money and maximize your fuel economy.
Gas prices in U.S. could hit $4 this year
The United States is in a lull period now but high prices return sometimes this spring, with some areas seeing $4 per gallon.
Biden administration ‘looking at every tool in arsenal’ to address gas price hike
Energy costs played a large role in the inflation surge, skyrocketing 4.8% from September to October, with the price of gas jumping up 6.1%.
11 Democratic lawmakers ask Biden to dip into Strategic Petroleum Reserve to alleviate gas price hike
The Strategic Petroleum Reserve is stored in huge underground salt caverns at four sites along the coastline of the Gulf of Mexico and is the world’s largest supply of emergency crude oil.
Gas prices stable 'for the time being,' shouldn't move much higher, expert says
The national average for gas prices is sitting at about $3.39 per gallon, according to GasBuddy data.