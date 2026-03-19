No general parking at MetLife Stadium for 2026 FIFA World Cup, fans warned

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The Brief Fans attending the 2026 FIFA World Cup at MetLife Stadium this summer should avoid driving, according to officials. A limited number of premium parking spots near the American Dream complex will be available for over $200 per match. NJ Transit is building a new bus terminal and will run buses every 30 seconds on match days, while host committees are urging fans to plan ahead for lodging and activities.



Fans attending the 2026 FIFA World Cup at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey this summer should skip driving if possible.

Officials confirmed there will be no general parking at the stadium during the tournament, which is expected to draw tens of thousands of soccer fans from around the world. FIFA and the New York/New Jersey host committees are strongly encouraging attendees to rely on public transit, ride-share or park-and-ride facilities.

Organizers also said the majority of fans will likely avoid driving due to heavy crowds and limited parking availability, according to FOX 5 NY's Richard Giacovas.

$200+ parking limited, mass transit recommended for most fans

For those who do plan to drive, a limited number of premium parking spots near the American Dream complex will be available for FIFA ticket holders, according to officials. Each spot costs over $200 per match, and fans can use a dedicated walkway from the lot to MetLife Stadium for direct access.

Organizers caution that these spots are extremely limited, making mass transit the preferred option for most fans.

NJ Transit adds new bus terminal, buses every 30 seconds on match days

NJ Transit is also building a new bus terminal, set to be completed by May, to handle the influx of fans. During matches, buses are expected to run every 30 seconds, helping attendees reach the stadium.

The host committees have advised fans to plan ahead based on where they are staying and how they plan to enjoy the World Cup.