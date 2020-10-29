New York Giants player tests positive for coronavirus

article

A New York Giants player has texted positive for COVID-19 and is isolating from the rest of the team, according to management.

The team said it learned of the positive test Wednesday night and started contact tracing.

"All of the player’s close contacts were identified and were informed to remain home today. Those individuals will participate in meetings remotely," the Giants said in a statement. "We are working closely with the NFL's Chief Medical Officer regarding next protocol steps."

The Giants are scheduled to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, Nov. 2.