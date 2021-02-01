Expand / Collapse search
New Jersey Devils postpone 3 games due to COVID

By AP Staff
Published 
New Jersey Devils
Associated Press
article

New Jersey Devils players Michael McLeod and Nathan Bastian celebrate a goal against the Buffalo Sabres, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The NHL has announced the New Jersey Devils have been forced to postpone three games this week after four more players tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. 

New Jersey was scheduled to play the Penguins on Tuesday and Thursday in Pittsburgh. They also had a home game against the Rangers on Saturday afternoon.

The Devils played back-to-back games against the Sabres in Buffalo on Saturday and Sunday. Center Travis Zajac missed Saturday's game after a positive test and forward Kyle Palmieri did not play Sunday after a positive test.

On Monday, Andreas Johnsson, Janne Kuokkanen, Michael McLeod and Pavel Zacha all tested positive. They played in the games over the weekend. 

New Jersey now has 10 players on the COVID list, including No. 1 goaltender MacKenzie Blackwood.

Two players on the list, defenseman Sami Vatanen and goaltender Aaron Dell, are isolating after signing with the team.

