Knicks look to take 3-0 lead in NBA Finals series against Spurs at MSG

The Brief The New York Knicks return to Madison Square Garden on Monday night for Game 3 with a 2-0 series lead over the Spurs. Expectations and excitement among fans are at an all-time high, with many predicting a rare Finals sweep. Team leaders Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns remain focused, emphasizing that there is still work to do.



For the first time in decades, the NBA Finals have returned to New York City, with a chance for the Knicks to pull within just one win of their first title in over 53 years.

What we know:

On Monday night, the New York Knicks will host the San Antonio Spurs for Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. Tip-off is scheduled for shortly after 8:30 p.m.

The Knicks are squarely in control of this series after stealing the first two games on the road in San Antonio. No team in NBA Finals history has ever lost the first two games at home and gone on to win the championship.

New York is also riding an incredible wave of momentum, having won 13 playoff games in a row. While sweeps in the NBA Finals are rare, fans are still buzzing with hope.

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'Magical postseason'

What they're saying:

New Yorkers are reveling in a moment they've waited a long time for, soaking up the atmosphere of a winning franchise.

"It’s been a magical postseason run," one fan shared ahead of tip-off.

For many, the success is a desperately needed breath of fresh air for the city's sports scene. "It’s crazy," another fan added. "We haven’t had a New York sports team that’s like, good in a while."

Expectations are sky-high, with some fans already predicting a quick end to the series. "I think it’s going to be a sweep, to be honest," one fan said.

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Players stay grounded

The other side:

Despite the historic postseason run and the excitement of the fan base, the Knicks' leaders remain focused on the ultimate goal.

"It's really cool. 27 years since the last Finals game in this building. I know our fan base is really excited, as it should be, but as a team, for us inside the locker room, we have more work to do," Jalen Brunson said.

"To be able to lace the shoes up, be able to put the jersey on and be able to see our fans see Finals basketball... this time is going to be really, really special," Karl-Anthony Towns said.