Giants, Jets release official 2026 NFL season schedules

The Brief The Giants and the Jets released their 2026 season schedules on Thursday night. It's only 118 days and counting to the kickoff of the 2026 NFL season. Check out the list of games below.



Are you ready for some football?

With just 118 days remaining until kickoff of the 2026 NFL season, the Giants and the Jets finally released their schedules on Thursday.

Here's what's in store for both teams:

New York Giants — 2026 Schedule

Week 1: Cowboys — Sun, Sept. 13, 8:20 p.m. — Home

Week 2: @ Rams — Mon, Sept. 21, 8:15 p.m. — Away

Week 3: Titans — Sat, Sept. 27, 1 p.m. — Home

Week 4: Cardinals — Sat, Oct. 4, 1 p.m. — Home

Week 5: @ Commanders — Sat, Oct. 11, 1 p.m. — Away

Week 6: Saints — Sat, Oct. 18, 1 p.m. — Home

Week 7: @ Texans — Sat, Oct. 25, 1 p.m. — Away

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: @ Eagles — Sun, Nov. 8, 1 p.m. — Away

Week 10: Commanders — Thu, Nov. 12, 8:15 p.m. — Home

Week 11: Jaguars — Sun, Nov. 22, 1 p.m. — Home

Week 12: @ Colts — Sat, Nov. 29, 1 p.m. — Away

Week 13: 49ers — Sat, Dec. 6, 1 p.m. — Home

Week 14: @ Seahawks — Sat, Dec. 13, 4:25 p.m. — Away

Week 15: Browns — Sat, Dec. 20, 1 p.m. — Home

Week 16: @ Lions — Mon, Dec. 28, 8:15 p.m. — Away

Week 17: @ Cowboys — Sat, Jan. 3, 1 p.m. — Away

Week 18: Eagles — TBD — Home

New York Jets — 2026 Schedule

Week 1: @ Titans — Sun, Sept. 13, 1 p.m. — Away

Week 2: vs Packers — Sun, Sept. 20, 1 p.m. — Home

Week 3: @ Lions — Sun, Sept. 27, 1 p.m. — Away

Week 4: @ Bears — Sun, Oct. 4, 1 p.m. — Away

Week 5: vs Browns — Sun, Oct. 11, 1 p.m. — Home

Week 6: @ Patriots — Sun, Oct. 18, 1 p.m. — Away

Week 7: vs Dolphins — Sun, Oct. 25, 1 p.m. — Home

Week 8: vs Raiders — Sun, Nov. 1, 1 p.m. — Home

Week 9: @ Chiefs — Sun, Nov. 8, 1 p.m. — Away

Week 10: vs Bills — Sun, Nov. 15, 1 p.m. — Home

Week 11: @ Chargers — Sun, Nov. 22, 1 p.m. — Away

Week 12: @ Dolphins — Sun, Nov. 29, 1 p.m. — Away

Week 13: BYE

Week 14: vs Broncos — Sun, Dec. 13, 1 p.m. — Home

Week 15: @ Cardinals — Sun, Dec. 20, 1 p.m. — Away

Week 16: vs Patriots — Sun, Dec. 27, 1 p.m. — Home

Week 17: vs Vikings — Sun, Jan. 3, 1 p.m. — Home

Week 18: @ Bills — Sun, Jan. 10, 1 p.m. — Away