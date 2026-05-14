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Giants, Jets release official 2026 NFL season schedules

By and
Published  May 14, 2026 8:20pm EDT
NFL
FOX 5 NY
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The Brief

    • The Giants and the Jets released their 2026 season schedules on Thursday night. 
    • It's only 118 days and counting to the kickoff of the 2026 NFL season.
    • Check out the list of games below.

NEW YORK - Are you ready for some football?

With just 118 days remaining until kickoff of the 2026 NFL season, the Giants and the Jets finally released their schedules on Thursday.

Here's what's in store for both teams:

New York Giants — 2026 Schedule

  • Week 1: Cowboys — Sun, Sept. 13, 8:20 p.m. — Home
  • Week 2: @ Rams — Mon, Sept. 21, 8:15 p.m. — Away
  • Week 3: Titans — Sat, Sept. 27, 1 p.m. — Home
  • Week 4: Cardinals — Sat, Oct. 4, 1 p.m. — Home
  • Week 5: @ Commanders — Sat, Oct. 11, 1 p.m. — Away
  • Week 6: Saints — Sat, Oct. 18, 1 p.m. — Home
  • Week 7: @ Texans — Sat, Oct. 25, 1 p.m. — Away
  • Week 8: BYE
  • Week 9: @ Eagles — Sun, Nov. 8, 1 p.m. — Away
  • Week 10: Commanders — Thu, Nov. 12, 8:15 p.m. — Home
  • Week 11: Jaguars — Sun, Nov. 22, 1 p.m. — Home
  • Week 12: @ Colts — Sat, Nov. 29, 1 p.m. — Away
  • Week 13: 49ers — Sat, Dec. 6, 1 p.m. — Home
  • Week 14: @ Seahawks — Sat, Dec. 13, 4:25 p.m. — Away
  • Week 15: Browns — Sat, Dec. 20, 1 p.m. — Home
  • Week 16: @ Lions — Mon, Dec. 28, 8:15 p.m. — Away
  • Week 17: @ Cowboys — Sat, Jan. 3, 1 p.m. — Away
  • Week 18: Eagles — TBD — Home

New York Jets — 2026 Schedule

  • Week 1: @ Titans — Sun, Sept. 13, 1 p.m. — Away
  • Week 2: vs Packers — Sun, Sept. 20, 1 p.m. — Home
  • Week 3: @ Lions — Sun, Sept. 27, 1 p.m. — Away
  • Week 4: @ Bears — Sun, Oct. 4, 1 p.m. — Away
  • Week 5: vs Browns — Sun, Oct. 11, 1 p.m. — Home
  • Week 6: @ Patriots — Sun, Oct. 18, 1 p.m. — Away
  • Week 7: vs Dolphins — Sun, Oct. 25, 1 p.m. — Home
  • Week 8: vs Raiders — Sun, Nov. 1, 1 p.m. — Home
  • Week 9: @ Chiefs — Sun, Nov. 8, 1 p.m. — Away
  • Week 10: vs Bills — Sun, Nov. 15, 1 p.m. — Home
  • Week 11: @ Chargers — Sun, Nov. 22, 1 p.m. — Away
  • Week 12: @ Dolphins — Sun, Nov. 29, 1 p.m. — Away
  • Week 13: BYE
  • Week 14: vs Broncos — Sun, Dec. 13, 1 p.m. — Home
  • Week 15: @ Cardinals — Sun, Dec. 20, 1 p.m. — Away
  • Week 16: vs Patriots — Sun, Dec. 27, 1 p.m. — Home
  • Week 17: vs Vikings — Sun, Jan. 3, 1 p.m. — Home
  • Week 18: @ Bills — Sun, Jan. 10, 1 p.m. — Away

The Source: This article uses information provided by the Giants and the Jets.

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