Deer hurdle across the course of a 5K race

Two deer who crashed a five-kilometer footrace in Michigan on Sunday, Jan. 19, did not receive the long-sleeve T-shirt promised to all runners.

A Rochester police cruiser was blocking traffic for the safety of the runners of the annual Chill at the Mills 5K race when the deer leapt along the periphery of the course.

A dashboard camera in the cruiser captured video of the deer practically vaulting over the hood.

"We had a couple of unexpected runners in the Chill at the Mills 5K. Can you pick them out?" the Rochester Police wrote on Facebook. "One went right over the hood. We are just sorry they missed the turn with their fellow runners."

No word on where they were heading.

Had the deer stayed on course, they might have beat the winners—Ryan Jackson in 19:20 for the men and Sarah Lindsay in 20:54 for the women, according to the race results.