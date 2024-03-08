Best Online Casino Bonuses & Promotions (2024): $9K+ In Promo Codes

This content was provided by our sponsor, General Fanager. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

Playing casino games is exciting - but what makes it even more exciting is claiming the best casino bonuses and promotions.

You shouldn’t just jump at every promotion thrown at you because not all are worth having, though. So how exactly do you evaluate the ones that are worth claiming?

Well, you won’t have to because we already did. Our top choice is Ignition’s $3,000 sign-up offer , but it doesn’t matter if you’re looking for welcome offers or free spins deals and VIP rewards.



Our list of top casino bonuses has something for everyone!

Best Online Casino Bonuses

1. Ignition – Best Casino Bonus Overall (Up to $3,000)

Bonus Description:

A 300% match up to $3,000

Available for new crypto players

Split over the first 2 deposits

Eligible for casino and poker games

25x wagering requirements

Bonus code: IGWPCB150

Ignition’s welcome bonus is both generous and fair. Once you decide to sign up for a new account and make the first deposit using one of the supported digital coins, you’ll be eligible to claim a 300% match up to $3,000.

To unlock the reward, you must make a minimum deposit of $20 and use the code IGWPCB150. After that, you’ll get a 150% match up to $1,500 for casino games, followed by the same online casino signup bonus for the poker section.



Talking about fairness, this sign up bonus casino promotion is subject to a 25x rollover. This makes it relatively easier for players to fulfill wagering requirements quickly without breaking the bankroll or stressing too much.

If you don’t own a crypto, no worries. As the multi-currency platform, Ignition offers a 200% match up to $2,000 with the same terms and conditions. The only difference is that you have to deposit using fiat options.

About Ignition Casino:

This online casino first entered the digital gambling scene in 2016. It is a great place if you are after high-quality games provided by software companies such as RTG, Betsoft, and Rival Gaming, just to name a few.

In total, there are around 200 titles available on the site. The list is dominated by online slots, and new games are frequently added. We advise you to try Wild Drops and Safari Sam 2.

There’s also a separate section for poker players. What makes it special is daily and monthly tournaments with anonymous tables and up to $100K guaranteed prizes. Ignition lets you make deposits and withdrawals using multiple options, and they are mostly processed in less than 24 hours.

2. Slots.lv – Best Online Casino Bonus for Slot Games ($3,000 + 30FS)

Bonus Description:

200% match bonus up to $3,000

30 free spins on Golden Buffalo

$20 minimum deposit

Available for the first deposit only

Just like Ignition, Slots.lv also offers two kinds of casino welcome bonuses for new users. It’s up to you which one you go for, but it mostly depends on what payment option you use.

If you deposit using Bitcoin, Litecoin, or other cryptos, you’ll get a 200% match up to $3,000 plus 30 free spins on Golden Buffalo. This is a slot game featuring a 6x4 reel setup, a wild multiplier feature that can multiply any win up to 3,125x, and a $500,000 max payout.

Alternatively, when you make a qualifying payment of $20 or more using credit cards, you’ll get a 100% match up to $2,000 plus 20 free spins.

Before using these online casino bonuses, make sure you check the T&Cs. For instance, you need to keep in mind that each game contributes differently to wagering requirements. If you want to fulfill them as soon as possible, stick to slots or specialty games that contribute 100%.

About Slots.lv:

As the name of this online casino suggests, this is your go-to place if you enjoy spinning the reels. Out of 250 titles, 150 are slot machines that cover every theme and bonus feature you can think of.

Our favorites include Book of Cats, Candy Carnival, and 10 Times Vegas, with up to a $141K jackpot. When you click a specific title, you’ll get detailed information about its features and the possibility to play for free until you are ready to make real money bets.

Slots.lv has excellent mobile compatibility, meaning you can play casino games on the go using a mobile browser. Plus, there’s a 24/7 customer support team ready to assist you with any issue you might be having.

3. Super Slots – $6,000 Online Casino Bonus for Table Games & Slots

Bonus Description:

$6,000 welcome bonus

100 free spins for payments over $100

Spread across the first 6 deposits

Eligible for all casino games except live dealers

Bonus codes: SS250; SS100

Your first deposit made at Super Slots will be matched with a 250% bonus up to $1,000 . To trigger it, simply pay $20+ and use the bonus code SS250.

But things do not end there. For the following 5 deposits, you can claim a 100% match up to $1,000 using the code SS100. If your first deposit exceeds $100, Super Slots will credit an additional 100 free spins on the Rise of Triton slot game.

This online casino bonus is valid for slot machines, table games, and video poker games. Players can also use it for scratch cards, keno, and other specialty titles.

About Super Slots:

With around 700 casino games available at Super Slots, getting bored is not an option. High-quality titles, a wide variety of payment options, and a 24/7 customer support service are the features we were impressed with the most.

There are a total of 24 banking methods you can opt for. The list covers the most popular cryptos, such as Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, and Cardano. You can also opt for altcoins, including Stellar, Solana, and Shiba Inu.

If you are a high roller, you’ll be happy to know that you can deposit up to $500,000 and withdraw up to $100,000 using Bitcoin and several other digital coins.

4. Avantgarde – Biggest Casino Deposit Bonus (400%)

Bonus Description:

A 400% match bonus

Up to $2,000

$25 minimum deposit

No bonus code required

The next on our list is Avantgarde which has the biggest match percentage deposit bonus for newcomers. Once you sign up at this online casino, you can opt for a 400% match bonus up to $2,000 .

To be eligible for this offer, you must deposit at least $25 in your account. The promotion will automatically activate since there are no bonus codes for you to enter.

If you want something different, you can also go for 100% cashback insurance which is not your typical welcome bonus. However, it lets you get some of your money back if you are on a losing streak.

About Avantgarde:

Avantgarde is one of the best online casinos that were launched recently, however, it has already managed to become popular among players worldwide.

Created in 2021, this site is home to some of the most exciting titles including slots, table games, and live dealers. If you love planning your gaming strategy and using your skills during gameplay, make sure to try Rolling Stack Blackjack and Ride ‘Em Poker.

Those who decide to become a loyal player will join the VIP club which lets you accumulate extra points for playing your favorite casino games. You can later exchange them for weekly promotions and exclusive deals.

5. Wild Casino – Best Welcome Deposit Bonus Promo Code ($9,000)

Bonus Description:

Up to $9,000 crypto welcome bonus

$20 minimum deposit

Available for the first 5 deposits

Bonus codes: CRYPTO300; CRYPTO150

If you are a crypto user, you shouldn’t miss out on Wild Casino’s generous welcome offer which lets you claim up to $9,000 for the first five deposits. Here’s how it works:

Use the bonus code CRYPTO300 and get a 300% bonus of up to $3,000;

Enter the code CRYPTO150 and claim a 150% bonus of up to $1,500 for the following four deposits.

The minimum deposit amount required to redeem each bonus code is $20. This promotion is available for 30 days after redemption meaning that you need to fulfill the wagering requirements in that timeframe.



About Wild Casino:

Wild Casino is an online gambling site focused on cryptocurrencies, however, it also lets you deposit your funds using Visa, Mastercard, AMEX, and Money Order, among others.

In the casino games section, you can enjoy video poker games such as Deuces Wild, Jacks or Better, and Double Bonus. These are perfect for those who are looking for relatively favorable odds since skilled players can achieve a high RTP rate and a lower house edge.

If you want something simple and uncomplicated, make sure to try the Lucky Nugget Scratchcard with the chance of winning up to $200,000 or Space Invasion which lets you win up to 2,000x your initial stake.

6. Slots of Vegas – Best Online Casino Bonus Codes (TREASURE250)

Bonus Description:

$3,500 welcome bonus

50 free spins included

10x wagering requirements

Bonus code: TREASURE250

Slots of Vegas offers a 250% match up to $3,500 sign-up bonus casino players can claim in exchange for a $30 deposit.

The best part of this promotion is its low 10x rollover. However, before you start using it, you’ll get 50 spins for free which comes with zero wagering requirements.

There are no maximum cashout limits, so everything you win is yours to keep. Keep in mind that the bonus only activates once you enter the code TREASURE250.

About Slots of Vegas:

If you love classic games with a nostalgic twist to them, Slots of Vegas will not disappoint. This online casino surely is up to the latest trends, however, it doesn’t lose an old appeal.

The site has a flawless instant-play feature that lets you enjoy games in real money or practice modes. Gem Fruits, Sweet Shop Collect, and Neon Wheel 7s are the titles that will transport you in a fruity slot machine world plus excellent bonus features.

Slots of Vegas is also praised for the fairest casino bonus terms that come with low wagering requirements and have long validity periods. You’ll also find plenty of no-deposit offers in the promotions section, which is especially beneficial for new and inexperienced players.

7. Cafe Casino – 350% Deposit Match Bonus Up to $2,500

Bonus Description:

2,500 welcome bonus

350% match rate

Valid on the first BTC deposit

No bonus code required

Your first BTC deposit at Cafe Casino will be matched with a 350% bonus up to $2,500 in total. There’s another variation of the welcome package for fiat players, and it’s a 250% match up to $1,500.

Online slot machines contribute 100% towards the rollover, while table games have 20%, so you can manage your time playing both. Don’t forget that Hot Drop Jackpots, live dealers, and Craps are excluded from this offer, and they won’t help you claim the bonus cash.

To activate the promotions, all you have to do is make a $20 deposit. There are no bonus code requirements, so the whole process won’t take more than just a few minutes.

About Cafe Casino:

Cafe Casino was established in 2016 by Arbol Media B.V. What we loved about this gambling site was its great usability. It has a modern-looking design, and you’ll find all the essential information with just a few clicks.

If you love winning big, make sure you have a look at the Hot Drop Jackpots section. With titles such as Reels of Fortune, 777 Deluxe, and American Jet Set, you can claim hourly, daily, and epic jackpots going up to several thousand dollars.

Deposits and withdrawals at Cafe Casino are super comfortable. Cashouts using Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash take an average of 1 hour which is faster than what other online casinos offer.

8. BitStarz – Best Casino Welcome Bonus for Crypto (5 BTC + 180 FS)

Bonus Description:

Up to 5 BTC welcome offer

180 free spins included

Split over the first 4 deposits

Available for 7 days

BitStarz is one of the most generous crypto casinos on the market, and this is reflected in its welcome bonus. As soon as you create an online casino account, you’ll get the chance to claim up to 5 BTC plus 180 free spins .

To activate the first deposit bonus of up to 1 BTC plus 180 free spins, you need to make a qualifying payment of 0.20 mBTC. The good news is that you’ll get 20 spins instantly.

Upon completing your initial deposit bonus, additional promotions will be granted on your second, third, and fourth deposits, enabling you to accumulate a total maximum of 5 BTC.

About BitStarz:

BitStarz is a pioneer casino that was one of the first sites that started accepting Bitcoin and other coins in its payment options.

The advantages offered by cryptocurrencies are unmatched. All your transactions here are free from fees, plus they are super fast. Once you initiate a withdrawal, it is processed in just a few minutes.

This online casino is an award-winning platform and has numerous industry awards that prove its quality. We loved using customer support via live chat since it’s super quick and responsive and all the representatives are professional and friendly.

9. Bovada – Best Casino & Sportsbook Bonus (Up to $3,750)

Bonus Description:

Up to $3,750 crypto welcome bonus

Split over the first three deposits

25x wagering requirements

Bonus codes: BTCCWB1250; BTC2NDCWB

If you seek a cost-effective and thrilling casino bonus to jumpstart your journey to success, Bovada presents itself as an excellent choice.

New players have the opportunity to benefit from an exclusive deposit bonus across their initial three deposits. Just enter the bonus code BTCCWB1250 and deposit $20 or more to enjoy a 125% match up to $1,250 on your first deposit.

The code BTC2NDCWB will activate the identical promotions on the second and third deposits.

Those who want to try something besides playing casino games can opt for a sports betting bonus of 75% match up to $750.

About Bovada:

At Bovada, you can try multiple gambling activities without switching the entire platform. Whether you are into sports, casino games, poker, or horses, the site has got you covered.

In the casino section, you’ll play slots, Hot Drop Jackpots, and table games. You can also try your luck with live dealers. Games in this section offer a great range of bets, starting from as little as $1 and going all the way up to $50,000.

Bovada supports several payment options, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Voucher, Visa, and MatchPay, among others. Withdrawals are the fastest using cryptos and usually are processed within an hour.

10. Lucky Red Casino – $4,000 in Casino Deposit Bonuses

Bonus Description:

400% deposit match bonus up to $4,000

A $75 free chip for crypto depositors

Valid for slots, keno, and scratch cards

Bonus code: LUCKYRED400

And finally, we have Lucky Red Casino which has a lot of exciting daily promotions for its customers, however, the welcome package remains our favorite.

After making the first deposit and using the code LUCKYRED400, you can claim a 400% match up to $4,000 . On top of that, the site also has a $75 free chip for those who pay using crypto.

This promotion is only valid for slots, scratch cards, and keno. However, there’s also a separate 100% match bonus you can use for table games and progressive jackpots. To activate it, you need to use the promo code LUCKYRED100.

About Lucky Red Casino:

Lucky Red is one of the oldest online casinos, created in 2009. That said, it knows how to shower you with amazing promotions that are not only limited to newcomers but loyal players as well.

The platform delivers casino games created by Realtime Gaming, a licensed software package that undergoes frequent testing for fairness and randomization by independent auditing companies.

Here, you will play some of the most exciting progressive jackpots with exciting themes, layouts, and bonus features. Try Jackpot Pinatas, Spirit of the Inca, and Megasaur.

How We Selected the Best Casino Bonuses

Bonus Terms and Conditions Transparency

We evaluated the clarity and transparency of bonus terms and conditions to ensure players can easily understand the requirements and restrictions associated with each casino bonus. Clear communication fosters trust and helps you make informed decisions.

Wagering Requirements

Our selection process also considered the wagering requirements associated with each bonus. We prioritized offers with reasonable playthrough conditions, allowing players a fair chance to meet the requirements and enjoy the benefits.

Variety of Games Eligible for Bonus

We assessed the range of games contributing to meeting the wagering requirements. The best casino bonuses should offer flexibility by allowing players to use the bonus funds on a diverse selection of games, providing an engaging gaming experience.

Promotional Duration and Expiry

If you get a promotional offer that is only valid for a day but has high wagering requirements, what’s the point of claiming it?

To avoid this, we sought bonuses with reasonable timeframes, ensuring that players have an adequate opportunity to fulfill the requirements. Additionally, we considered the impact of bonus expiration on the overall value offered by each promotion.

What Types of Bonuses Are Available at Online Casinos?

Online casinos are not limited to only one type of bonus. Instead, you have the flexibility to choose the one that suits your budget and interests the best.

One of the most common types is casino welcome bonuses, a gesture to greet new players. This often involves a percentage match on the initial deposit, providing extra funds to kickstart the gaming experience. They sometimes can include free spins or cashback offers as well.

No-deposit bonuses are another exciting option, granting players bonus cash or free spins without requiring any initial deposit. However, they are less common.

Reload bonuses cater to existing players by offering additional bonuses on subsequent deposits. These serve to keep the excitement alive and encourage continued play.

To foster player loyalty, casinos often implement VIP or loyalty programs where players earn points or rewards based on their gameplay. These rewards can include cashback, exclusive bonuses, or other perks.

You will also come across refer-a-friend offers that reward players for bringing in new members, creating a social aspect to the online gaming experience.

Can You Actually Get Real Money From Casino Bonuses?

Yes, it's entirely possible to obtain real money from casino bonuses. Online casinos offer bonuses as incentives to attract and retain players.

When you meet the specified requirements, such as fulfilling wagering conditions, you can convert bonus funds into real cash winnings. However, it's crucial to understand and adhere to the terms and conditions of each bonus to ensure a smooth withdrawal process.

What Are Wagering Requirements and How Do They Work?

Wagering requirements are conditions imposed by online casinos specifying the amount a player must bet before being eligible to withdraw bonus winnings.

For instance, if a casino offers a $100 bonus with a 10x wagering requirement, you must wager $1,000 (10 times $100) before cashing out any winnings. These requirements ensure that you engage in a certain level of gameplay, preventing immediate withdrawals of bonus money.

Some online casino bonuses may have lower wagering requirements, making it easier for players to unlock real cash rewards, while others with higher requirements require more extensive gameplay.

What Are the Best Games to Play to Earn Online Casino Bonuses?

To optimize your chances of earning online casino bonuses , it's strategic to focus on games with favorable contribution rates toward the rollover.

Online slots are often a go-to choice, as they typically contribute 100% of your bets to the requirements. Their simplicity and diverse themes make them engaging for players of all levels.

Additionally, table games like blackjack and roulette can be advantageous, but it's essential to check the game contribution percentages since these games often contribute a lower percentage.

Many online casinos may also designate specific games for bonus play, so it's crucial to review the terms. Live dealer games and progressive jackpots are sometimes completely excluded from the promotions.

Why Does Ignition Have the Best Deposit Bonus?

After checking and claiming hundreds of casino bonuses, we discovered Ignition’s welcome bonus to be the best. Here’s why:

Eligible for Casino & Poker: New players at Ignition can claim up to a $3,000 welcome bonus which is generous enough for you to explore most of the platform. And, it’s available not only for the casino but the poker section as well.

25x Wagering Requirements: Considering that the industry average of rollover, Ignition’s welcome package is more than fair, making the chances of claiming winnings much more achievable.

$20 Minimum Deposit: With just $20 on your balance, you can unlock your way to huge winnings. This is affordable for both beginners and experienced players, so no one feels left out.

Why Should I Claim Online Casino Bonuses?

While bonuses are quite self-explanatory and claiming them is a good idea in most cases, they have a few other advantages you need to keep in mind:

Explore New Games Risk-Free: Imagine that you’ve always been playing slots, and now you want to try something new. But you’re not sure whether it’s worth your time and money. With bonus funds, you get the chance to explore new titles without spending your own bankroll.

Learn and Practice Strategies: Casino bonuses provide a cushion for learning and practicing gaming strategies, especially for skill-based games like poker or blackjack. This practice can improve your skills, making you a more confident and strategic player.

Exclusive Rewards: Many online casinos offer exclusive promotions to their loyal players. By consistently claiming bonuses, you may become eligible for VIP programs, cashback rewards, or other special offers not available for everyone.

Guide to the Best Casino Bonuses Online – FAQ

Do Any Online Casinos Offer No Deposit Bonuses?

Yes, some online casinos offer no deposit bonuses; however, they are not easy to find. If you are looking for such options, make sure you visit the promotions section at Slots of Vegas.

At this site, you can claim 25 free spins on the Big Cat Links slot game after using the bonus code VEGASBIGCAT25.

Do Any Online Casinos Offer Bitcoin Deposit Bonuses?

Definitely! You can claim the most generous Bitcoin deposit bonus at Wild Casino. Those who make their first qualifying payment using cryptos will get up to a $9,000 welcome pack split into 5 deposits.

Alternatively, you can opt for BitStarz, which rewards newcomers with up to a 5 BTC sign-up offer and 180 free spins.

Are Casino Bonuses Worth It?

Casino bonuses are undoubtedly worth it for savvy players seeking extended entertainment and increased winning opportunities. All in all, they provide a financial boost allowing you to explore new platforms and games without big financial risks.

However, you should always carefully select promotions. Make sure they are generous and come with fair T&Cs, so the chances of getting bonus money are realistic.

How Do I Claim a Deposit Bonus?

To claim a deposit bonus at an online casino, start by registering an account and navigating to the cashier or deposit section. Choose your preferred deposit method and enter the required details.

Before finalizing the transaction, look for a field to input a bonus code if applicable. Some bonuses may be automatically applied. Confirm the deposit, and the bonus funds should be credited to your account.

Which Online Casino Site Has the Best Deposit Bonus?

According to our research, Ignition is an online casino with the best deposit bonus. Here, you will claim up to a $3,000 crypto welcome package ($2,000 for fiat), that comes with only 25x wagering requirements and is unlocked for a deposit of $20 or more.

Comparing the Top 5 Deposit Casino Bonuses Online

Ignition : Use the bonus code IGWPCB150 and deposit $20 to get the first deposit bonus of up to $1,500 for casino games. Repeat the same, and you’ll get another $1,500 bonus for the poker section.

Slots.lv : Deposit a minimum of $20 at Slots.lv and get up to a $3,000 crypto welcome package plus 30 free spins on Golden Buffalo. Use fiat options and get a $2,000 sign-up offer with 20 free spins.

Super Slots : Enter the bonus code SS250, and Super Slots will award a 250% match up to $1,000. For the next 5 deposits, use the code SS100 and score a 100% match up to $1,000.

Avantgarde : This online casino awards a whopping 400% match bonus up to $2,000 to new players. All you have to do is pay $25+ and start playing.

Wild Casino : Use the bonus codes CRYPTO300 and CRYPTO150 at Wild Casino and boost your bankroll with a generous crypto welcome pack of up to $9,000 split over the first five deposits.

How To Sign Up and Claim Online Casino Bonuses

If you are ready to boost your bankroll and play with more money, now is the best time to sign up for a casino account. To do so, follow a step-by-step guide we’ve created for you.

Step 1: Create a New Account

Head over to Ignition Casino or another gambling site on our list. Find the orange Join button and fill in your personal information.

Make sure all the data is accurate, then accept the T&Cs and click Register to proceed.

Step 2: Confirm Your Email

Now, you need to check your email inbox for a message from an online casino. If you are unable to find it, check the spam folder as well.

Once you locate it, follow the link provided in the message, so your account is verified.

Step 3: Make the First Deposit & Enter the Bonus Code

Log in to your newly created account. Visit the Cashier section and choose your preferred payment option. Fill in all the necessary details, so your banking method is ready to use.

At this point, you need to use a bonus code (if there’s any). In the case of Ignition, you have to enter IGWPCB150 which unlocks a 150% match up to $1,500 for the first deposit.

Step 4: Start Playing

After the casino credits your account with bonus funds, you can choose a specific game. Visit the casino section and select the title that sparks your interest.

That’s it. Good luck!

Tips and Tricks for Making the Most of Online Casino Bonuses

While casino promotions look super attractive (and they actually are), it’s easy to misunderstand their conception and make errors while playing. To avoid disappointment, make sure you keep the following tips in mind:

Understand Wagering Requirements: Familiarize yourself with the wagering requirements associated with each bonus. Knowing how much you need to wager before cashing out ensures a smoother gaming experience.

Stay Informed about Bonus Codes: Some bonuses require specific codes for activation. Keep an eye on promotional materials, emails, or the casino's website to ensure you don't miss out on bonus opportunities. Entering the correct code guarantees you receive the intended rewards.

Optimize Your Bankroll Management: Strategically manage your bankroll by utilizing bonuses to extend playtime. Avoid placing excessively large bets early on, and instead, consider spreading your wagers to maximize the benefits of the promotion.

Ready to Start Claiming the Best Online Casino Bonuses?

While online gambling becomes more competitive with new daily promotions, the key lies in choosing the ones with fair conditions and generous bonus amounts.

After months of navigating the world of casino bonuses, we found Ignition's $3,000 welcome package particularly gratifying. It can be used on casino and poker games, gets unlocked for a deposit of $20, and comes with 25x wagering requirements.

If you are still undecided, don’t worry. Our list has plenty of exciting options, so feel free to experiment until you find your favorite.

Most importantly, don’t forget to play for fun and gamble responsibly.



