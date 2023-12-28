Best Online Casinos in Canada for Real Money (2024): Top Canadian Casino Sites

This content was provided by our sponsor, General Fanger. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

No longer is maple syrup the sweetest thing you can find in the Great White North – the best online casinos in Canada have taken over the title, with huge bonuses and game libraries!

We checked dozens of Canadian real money casinos and found PlayOJO to be the best overall option. With 50 extra spins and 3,000+ casino games, it’s hard to find a site that does everything as well as PlayOJO.

But before you go any further, make sure to have a look at our full list below. There’s something for everyone here.

Sounds good? Let’s begin!

Best Online Casinos in Canada

Want to know what exactly these sites have in store? Take a look at our individual reviews of the best online casinos in Canada for real money for more information!

1. PlayOJO – Best Real Money Online Casino in Canada Overall

Pros:

3,000+ casino games to play

Excellent progressive jackpot slots

50 free spins welcome bonus

0x wagering requirement

Exciting reload promos for existing users

Cons:

Cluttered homepage

Some fees on fiat banking

Coming at No. 1, we have PlayOJO – an excellent online casino for Canadian players, offering over 3,000 casino games, 50 extra spins welcome bonus, and an excellent user experience. Let’s have a closer look at what it has in store!

Game Selection: 4.9/5

PlayOJO impressed us in the game selection department. It offers a fantastic selection of over 3,000 online casino games. Out of these, over 2,000 are traditional online slots and exciting jackpot slot titles with high-paying jackpots available.

We were very happy to see that PlayOJO also features a carefully curated selection of amazing table games, and you will find many variations of them, including poker, blackjack, baccarat, and roulette.

Bonuses & Promos: 4.8/5

PlayOJO likes to do things a little differently when it comes to how they handle their bonuses and promos. Rather than featuring a deposit match bonus, they feature a free spins welcome bonus.

As a new player, you can get a 50 free spins welcome bonus , and the good news is that there is no wagering requirement attached to these free spins!

And, for the existing users, this casino has created the OJO Plus promotion, the OJO Wheel promotion and the special Prize Twister, where you can win many different prizes.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5

PlayOJO has an adorable cotton candy theme, and this translates nicely onto their mobile website, too! The mobile version comes with an intuitive display, is very responsive, and has excellent overall performance.

Banking: 4.9/5

The banking system at PlayOJO is very impressive. You can use traditional banking options here, like Visa and MasterCard, as well as Canadian favourites, like Interac, and many other options, including PayZ, AstroPay, Jeton, MuchBetter, and more.

The best part of PlayOJO’s banking system is that they do not charge any withdrawal fees, and their payouts are pretty fast. You can expect your cash within 3 to 5 banking days in most cases.

Other Features: 4.9/5

PlayOJO is not just a fun online casino that offers a great selection of high-quality online casino games – it also takes care of its players with great mobile compatibility, banking options, and some impressive, ongoing promos. Overall, a great place for casino players in Canada.

2. Jackpot City – Best Canadian Online Casino for Slots

Pros:

400+ casino games to play

Dedicated jackpot slots library

$1,600 welcome bonus

Fantastic 24-hour customer support

Great banking options

Cons:

Could use more reload promos

Higher fees on some payouts

Jackpot City is one of the oldest online casinos for real money in Canada, with decades of proven history in the industry. Let’s see how it stands out from the others today.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

Jackpot City has just over 400 different online casino games for its players to enjoy. If you are looking for progressive jackpot slots, then you need to look no further than the impressive jackpot section of this online casino.

But there’s so much more you can find at this online casino! It's not only slots on offer at Jackpot City, however. They also have a decent selection of fantastic table games, and we especially love their fabulous selection of roulette and blackjack titles.

Bonuses & Promos: 4.8/5

When it comes to bonuses and rewards, Jackpot City does a great job of welcoming their new players with a fantastic welcome bonus of up to C$1,600 split over four deposits.

They also offer ongoing promotions, but these change on a regular basis – so make sure to keep in touch with their promotions page to not miss out on the latest opportunities.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

The dedicated downloadable app from Jackpot City is a dream to play at. The app has a great look and feel, and they have brought the Atlantic City feel over from the website onto their app. And, they also feature an exciting mobile-friendly website.

Banking: 4.9/5

Jackpot City offers decent banking options for players looking for easy and convenient transactions. They support banking via credit and debit cards as well as Neteller, Skrill, Paysafecard, EcoPayz, InstaDebit, EntroPaym and direct bank transfers.

We love that there are no withdrawal fees on any of the methods, but you do need to check with your chosen payment method provider as sometimes, they can tack fees onto your withdrawals.

As far as payout times go, Jackpot City ensures that all transactions are processed within 3 to 5 days.

Other Features: 4.8/5

Jackpot City is a great all-around real money online casino in Canada that offers some of the best progressive jackpot slots right now. And there’s so much more it has in store! It really is an excellent option for players of all different interests.

3. Spin Casino – Best Real Money Online Casino in Canada for Mobile

Pros:

450+ casino games

Excellent mobile compatibility

Great user interface

Fantastic live dealer casino

Cons:

Design could be better

Some payouts take longer

Spin Casino is a simple, no-mess-no-fuss online casino that offers exceptional mobile compatibility and a superb all-around online gambling experience. Let’s see what makes it different from other casinos online.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

Spin Casino has just over 450 games in its library – and the quality of the games is very impressive. They offer a wide range of fantastic slots, which include a few generous progressive jackpot slots.

They excel at their table games, too, ensuring that everyone can find something to enjoy. Roulette and blackjack players are spoilt for choice, and there are a few specialty games that are super-entertaining.

Bonuses & Promos: 4.7/5

We were very happy with the bonuses and promos available for the users of Spin Casino. As a new player, you can get a $1,000 welcome bonus here, and that’s just the beginning of fun!

Spin Casino has a few ongoing promotions for its players to enjoy. They offer ongoing promotions such as midweek and weekend promotions, and they have an excellent VIP program that rewards players according to what tier level they have achieved.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5

Spin Casino wins when it comes to mobile gambling . It is one of the few real money online casinos that has paid serious attention to its mobile version. They have a dedicated downloadable app which is super-slick and allows you to play all your favourite games on the go.

Banking: 4.8/5

When reviewing Spin Casino, we found that it has a good selection of banking options. They offer banking via credit and debit cards as well as iDeal, bank wire, EcoPayz, Neteller, Skrill, Paysafecard, InstaDebit, EntroPay and Trustly.

Other Features: 4.9/5

Spin Casino is a phenomenal online casino for real money in Canada and it stands out when it comes to mobile compatibility. It is also one of the best online casinos in terms of layout and design, and, overall, no matter what you are after, we are pretty sure Spin Casino has it.

4. Slotimo – Fastest Payouts of all Canadian Real Money Casinos

Pros:

5,000+ casino games

$1,500 welcome bonus

Excellent mobile functionality

Easy-to-use website

Cons:

No mobile app

Could use a better customer support

Real money casinos like Slotimo don’t come around every day – with over 5,000 casino games, real money casinos generally don’t tend to offer as much as Slotimo does in terms of game variety.

Game Selection: 5/5

With over 5,000 real money casino games, Slotimo is one of the largest real money casinos when it comes to game variety. It has a great selection of fantastic online slots, and you can expect to find some big-name titles here.

Slotimo is not only about slots, however. They also have an extensive selection of fantastic table games, and you can find everything from video poker, blackjack, baccarat, keno and roulette.

Bonuses & Promos: 4.75/5

We were very glad to see that Slotimo knows how to look after its players when it comes to bonuses and promos. Currently, they have a decent welcome bonus of up to C$1,500 for new players!

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

Unlike some other casinos listed here, Slotimo may not have a dedicated downloadable app. However, that does not mean they do not have smart mobile functionality. They have a mobile-friendly website that works perfectly on all mobile devices.

Banking: 4.8/5

Slotimo is another real money Canadian online casino site that takes good care of its users by offering a variety of banking options. You can use credit and debit cards, Neteller, Skrill, Ecopyaz, Rapid, Interac and MiFinity.

Other Features: 4.8/5

Overall, Slotimo is a great online casino and the best of all Canadian online casino sites when it comes to game variety – with 5,000+ casino games to choose from, it’s hard to ever feel bored here.

5. Ricky Casino – Best Bonuses of All Canadian Real Money Casinos

Pros:

$7,500 welcome package

1,500+ excellent casino games

Fantastic mobile compatibility

Great user interface

Cons:

Few progressive jackpot slots

Design is not the best

Want the best bonuses ? That’s exactly what Ricky Casino has in store – an up to $7,500 welcome package! Let’s see how it works.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

As far as the game library goes, Ricky Casino fairs exceptionally well with over 1,500 real money casino games of excellent quality. Their online slots are superb, but they are a little thin on the ground when it comes to their progressive jackpot slots.

Bonuses & Promos: 5/5

Of all the Canadian online casino sites, Ricky Casino comes out tops when it comes to bonuses and promos. They offer a welcome bonus of up to $7,500 plus an additional 550 free spins spread out over ten deposits.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

The Ricky Casino mobile app is easy to use, and the navigation is first-rate. It is not the best mobile app we have found in Canada, but it does handle the graphics and animations of some of the more design-heavy games really well.

Banking: 4.7/5

Ricky Casino is one of the few Canadian online casino sites that offers online gambling via cryptocurrency.

They have a sensational lineup of banking options, which includes credit and debit cards as well as Neteller, Skrill, Paysafe Card, EcoPayz, bank transfer, Neosurf, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Dogecoin.

Other Features: 4.9/5

All in all, Ricky Casino is a delight of an online casino to enjoy and it helps that they have the most generous of bonuses and promos for Canadian players. It is easily one of the best gambling sites in Canada and has a lot to offer its players, from superb online slots to great sports betting odds.

Ranking Methodology for the Best Online Casinos in Canada

Game Selection

It is always a good idea to choose an online casino that offers a decent game selection to prevent the gameplay from becoming stale or players from becoming bored. That’s why we only picked casinos that offer a great variety of games from the leading providers, guaranteeing the best experience.

Bonuses and Promos

Online casinos offer bonuses and promos as a way of welcoming new users and building loyalty with their existing players. At our top picks, you can find generous welcome offers with extra spins and much more.

Mobile Compatibility

Then, we had a look at the mobile compatibility of our top picks. In the end, we found sites that feature a great on-the-go gaming experience. Some offer dedicated mobile apps, while others guarantee the best experience via mobile-friendly websites.

Banking

Finally, our team had a look at the banking options available. We picked casinos that offer users a variety of banking methods, low fees, and fast payouts.



Why is PlayOJO the Best Real Money Online Casino in Canada?

After having a closer look at PlayOJO, we found that it is the best online casino available for Canadian players right now. Here are some of the main reasons why:

Excellent Game Library: With over 3,000 casino games from the best providers, this is the best place if you are after variety. The best thing is that all these games are from leading providers, ensuring the best quality.

Generous Welcome Bonus : New users at PlayOJO are offered an exciting : New users at PlayOJO are offered an exciting welcome bonus of 50 extra spins – and you don’t have to worry about any wagering requirements to meet!

User-Friendly Interface: We were very impressed with the user interface of PlayOJO. It is very easy to use – everything is always one click away, and the user-friendliness translates very well on mobile devices, too!

Why Should I Play at the Online Casinos in Canada?

There are many advantages that online casino games have when compared to traditional brick-and-mortar casinos. Here are some of them:

Generous Bonuses : Online casinos come with larger bonuses when compared to traditional casinos – this is a huge advantage!

Play on the Go : Another advantage of using online casinos is that they allow you to play your favourite games on the go. All you have to do is visit the casino website on your mobile phone to play casino games wherever you go.

Lower Stakes: Online gaming platforms often have lower minimum bets compared to physical casinos. This makes gambling more accessible to a wider range of people, allowing them to play without committing large amounts of money.

Guide to the Best Online Casinos in Canada: FAQs

What Are the Best Real Money Online Casinos in Canada?

We found that the best online casinos available right now are PlayOJO and Jackpot City . Each of them has generous bonuses, a great variety of games, and other excellent features.

What is the Most Trusted Online Casino in Canada?

We found that the most trusted online casino for Canadian players is Jackpot City . It’s been around for many decades now and has built a reputation as a trustworthy casino.

Which Canadian Online Casinos Actually Pay Out?

PlayOJO, Jackpot City, and Spin Casino are just a few examples of online casinos that actually pay out. Check out our top 10 list for more casinos.



Comparing the Top 5 Best Real Money Canadian Casinos Online

PlayOJO : Coming up at No. 1, we have PlayOJO, an excellent online casino for real money Canadian players. It features over 3,000 casino games, 50 extra spins welcome bonus with 0 wagering requirements, and much more.

Jackpot City : Jackpot City is the top online casino if you want to play jackpot games online. They also offer a great welcome bonus of up to $1,600.

Spin Casino : Want to play casino games on the go? Then pick Spin Casino – our top pick for mobile gamblers. Don’t forget to get your $1,000 welcome bonus!

Slotimo : Slotimo is a great online casino that offers the best game variety of all the real money Canadian online casinos . They also offer an exciting welcome bonus of up to $1,500.

Ricky Casino : At No. 5, we have Ricky Casino, a fantastic online casino that offers generous bonuses to its users. Currently, they have a welcome bonus of up to $7,500 plus an additional 550 free spins.



How to Get Started at the Best Canadian Casinos Online

Here are the few easy steps you can follow to get started at Canada’s best real money casinos online:

Step 1: Choose an Online Casino to Use

Take a look at our top picks

Choose the best one that fits your interests

We recommend PlayOJO, it’s our No. 1 pick

Step 2: Sign Up for a New Account

Visit PlayOJO’s website

Click "Sign Up" in the top right-hand corner

Enter all your personal information and click "Sign Up"

Step 3: Check Your Email

Go to your inbox to find your welcome email

Remember to check your spam or junk folder if you do not find the mail in your inbox

Click "verify" to activate your account

Step 4: Deposit Your Funds and Play

Go to the cashier’s section

Follow the prompts to deposit your funds

Activate the 50 extra spins bonus

Play online casino games!

So, What Are the Top Online Casinos in Canada?

With so many amazing online casinos to choose from, it may be a little tough to decide which online casino to try first.

We recommend you start off at PlayOJO and work your way through the list to see which online casino suits you best.

No matter which online casino you end up choosing, please always gamble responsibly and have fun!

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Casino sites listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live.

If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-626-960-3500 to talk with an advisor for help. Remember that all gambling sites and guides are 18+ only. Not valid in Ontario.

Visit these organizations for free gambling addiction resources: