10 Best Online Casinos for Real Money & BIG Payouts (2024)

What is the secret formula of the best online casinos?

We say it’s a top-notch reputation, a wide range of real money casino games, awesome bonuses, and fast payouts.

And that’s exactly what you’ll find at each of our top-rated casino sites– with Ignition being the overall best choice of the bunch.

Be sure to stay tuned for the rest, though, as another site might be a better option for you

Let’s get started.

Best Online Casinos

How do these online casinos stack against each other? Read our casino reviews to find out – we will include all the juicy details and talk about what makes each casino stand out.

1. Ignition – Best Online Casino Overall

Pros:

Welcome bonus up to $3,000

Low bonus wagering at 25x

Poker platform with daily tournaments

30+ live casino games

Good lineup of progressive jackpots

Cons:

A little thin on classic slot games

Same-day payouts only via crypto

Ignition started out as a poker site in 2016. Fast forward 8 years – and you now have a true online casino powerhouse with some of the biggest progressive jackpots, huge withdrawal limits, and high-traffic poker tournaments every day.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

There’s a decent range of games on offer at Ignition that results in a portfolio of 350 top-quality titles. That’s made up of casino poker games (both video and live), roulette, blackjack, and slot games.

Over 30 live games are available as well, which is an impressive figure. Those live games are of great quality, too, with a wide range of developers bringing them in.

However, we’ve had to dock a few points here due to the slight lack of classic slots. It’s nothing major, but the emphasis is on progressive jackpots – so those looking to play 3-reeled one-armed bandits won’t have much to explore.

Casino Bonuses: 5/5

Here’s the best bit. There’s not one but two welcome bonuses at Ignition, one for the online casino and the other for the poker section. You can claim two 100% up to $1,000 bonuses on your first deposit if you’re using non-crypto payment methods.

If you use Bitcoin or any of the other supported cryptocurrencies at Ignition, you can bump these two bonuses to 150% up to $1,500 each for a total of $3,000 .

The wagering requirements for the casino bonus are 25x, which is quite a bit lower than average, and that makes your winnings a lot easier to earn back.

Desktop Site and Mobile App: 4.7/5

We’re really impressed by the vast amount of information available for players at Ignition. There are handy tips on pretty much every page, plus a helpful FAQ section that will help you understand everything you need to know about online casinos.

The online gambling site doesn’t look half bad, either. It’s not quite as beautiful as one or two others from our top picks, but it’s easy to use, and that’s what counts the most.

You’ll also find a wide range of ways to pay that includes plenty of traditional banking options like credit cards and Zelle, plus a handful of cryptocurrencies.

Overall: 4.9/5

Ignition certainly offers something different from a lot of other top online casinos and does so in fine style. If you’re into poker, low-wager bonuses, and big progressive slots – Ignition will be right up your alley.

>> Claim a welcome bonus up to $3,000 [Ignition]

2. Slots.lv – Best Online Casino for Slots

Pros:

Beautiful desktop and mobile site

Over 30 jackpot slots

Up to $3,000 crypto welcome bonus

Hot-Drop jackpots

1-hour payouts via crypto

Cons:

Limited variety of live dealer games

Some slots are missing on mobile

Looking for a high payout at online casinos? That’s exactly what Slots.lv offers with its fantastic selection of progressive jackpots that touch on the 7-figure mark of prizes.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

You’d expect an online casino that names itself after slot games to have quite a lot of good ones, and Slots.lv does not disappoint in that regard. It has almost 400 to its name, most of which are developed by the awesome Betsoft.

What’s more is that most of these games have a progressive jackpot attached. You can try Reels & Wheels, Cyberpunk City, or A Night With Cleo if you’re looking to take a stab at massive prizes.

There’s also Slots.lv’s Hot-Drop Jackpot system, featuring three jackpots that must drop within the hour, day, and the final one before reaching $250,000. That’s quite an exciting feature to have at your disposal.

Unfortunately, there’s not much going on at the live casino side of things here. There are five live casino games available at Slots.lv, so live dealer fans might want to pick another casino like Ignition.

Casino Bonuses: 4.9/5

If you don’t already have a Slots.lv account and want to deposit with Bitcoin, there’s an enormous welcome bonus waiting for you. Your first deposit will be matched by 200% up to $3,000 , and you’ll also get 30 free spins to use on Golden Buffalo.

Not interested in paying with crypto? Don’t worry; there’s still a strong welcome bonus available. Deposit a minimum of $20 to activate a 100% up to $2,000 welcome bonus and 20 free spins for Golden Buffalo.

The wagering requirements for these bonuses are both 35x, which is pretty reasonable. All in all, whichever bonus you go for is going to be well worth it.

Desktop Site and Mobile App: 4.6/5

To have access to even more games, you can download Slots.lv’s software for desktop computers. There’s no mobile casino app available — and one is pretty much unnecessary as this online casino works great on smartphones.

All of the games will adjust to fit your screen size without sacrificing quality, although some of them are only available on desktops.

That being said, there aren’t too many deposit methods here, so we had to take some points away. While you can pay with a handful of cryptocurrencies, there aren’t any e-wallets available, and that might cause an issue for some people. You can use credit cards, though.

Overall: 4.7/5

Slots.lv passes the aesthetic check with flying colors, and with that bonus in store, it takes a solid silver medal for the best online casinos.

>> Claim up to $3,000 in deposit bonuses at Slots.lv

3. Red Dog – Best Bonuses of All Real Money Online Casinos

Pros:

800+ slot games

Huge 220% deposit match plus 45 free spins

Excellent mobile compatibility

You can try each game before playing for real money

No transaction fees

Cons:

$150 minimum withdrawal

Doesn’t offer instant payouts

Even though Red Dog has only been around for a few years, it quickly established itself as one of the best online casinos out there.

Red Dog’s game plan is simple: give casino players what they want and hope for the best. And it works.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

Most of the real-money casino games at Red Dog are provided by RealTime Gaming and Betsoft. That bodes well for us players, as it’s very much a seal of quality. Among the 800+ games on the site, you’d struggle to find a bad one.

What’s more is the fact that you can play all these games for free before jumping in and spinning for cash. This is a fantastic risk-free way to find out if you like a game or not or just get some practice on your blackjack "strategy."

The live dealer side of things at Red Dog is taken care of by Visionary iGaming and Fresh Deck. They’ve brought 30+ live dealer games to the table, including blackjack, roulette, and baccarat. You can start betting from as low as $1 all the way to $12,500 per hand.

Online Casino Bonuses: 4.6/5

One of the most impressive things about Red Dog as a whole is the welcome bonus. All new players will be treated to a stunning 220% match deposit bonus plus an additional 45 free spins on the Wolf Moon Pays slot with the code TOPDOG.

This is one of the biggest deposit bonus percentages we’ve come across, and the wagering requirements for it aren’t bad, either. You’ll only need to play through this bonus 35 times, which is about average for any casino bonus, let alone one of this size.

If you don’t seem to like this one, you can create an account and explore 20 other welcome offers up for grabs, in addition to 24/7 reload bonuses and new-game offers for returning players.

Desktop Site and Mobile App: 4.7/5

All those brilliant games and that top welcome bonus are wrapped up in a very neat package. The Red Dog website is fantastic — it’s easy to use thanks to a sensible layout and loud graphics that are visually appealing.

On a mobile, things are just as good, if not better. The functionality on the mobile site is excellent in that you can play most of the games, deposit and withdraw, reach out to customer service, etc. Plus, it looks great.

The only real downside here, and to the site as a whole, is the fact that the minimum withdrawal amount is a bit high. You’ll need to accrue at least $150 before you can cash out your winnings, which might be a little annoying for some players.

On the bright side, Red Dog doesn’t charge transaction fees.

Overall: 4.6/5

It’s very close to perfect scores over at Red Dog. For such a new casino to rise to the top so quickly, they must be doing something right.

>> Claim a 220% deposit bonus and 45 free spins at Red Dog

4. SuperSlots – Fastest Payouts of All Online Casinos

Pros:

400% crypto deposit bonus

Over 500 slot games

Plenty of banking options

20 live casino games

$6,000 regular welcome package

Cons:

High wagering on crypto bonus

Could have more filtering options

The second online casino named after slot games in our top picks has even more slots than the last. Slots fans rejoice!

Game Selection: 4.9/5

With over 500 slot games on offer, it’s fair to say that SuperSlots has the best range out there right now. But as we know, it’s not all about quantity. There needs to be quality too, and SuperSlots has that in abundance.

The games are produced by a wide range of developers, including Betsoft, Dragon Gaming, and Nucleus, so we know they’re going to be good ones.

There are also 20 live casino games at the time of writing, which is an impressive haul. You’ll be able to choose from some of the best roulette and blackjack games on the market. Even better news is that table limits range from $1 to $10,000 per hand.

Bonuses: 4.8/5

Enter the bonus code SS250 when you place your first deposit at SuperSlots to get an impressive 250% match up to $1000, followed by five more matched deposits of 100% up to $1000. That’s a heck of a lot of bonus cash — up to $6,000 in total .

If you want to go down the crypto deposit route, there’s an even stronger welcome bonus worth an almighty 400% up to $4000. However, you’ll need to play through this one 48 times, which could prove to be quite tricky.

Desktop Site and Mobile App: 4.3/5

If you like to play casino games on the go, SuperSlots might not be ideal for you. Some of the games are unavailable to play on the mobile site, so it’d be a real bummer if your favorite game is missing.

The desktop site looks pretty good, but we found that the layout isn’t ideal. You’ll have to do a lot of scrolling and searching around to find what you’re looking for while you’re getting used to it.

There are quite a few ways to pay, though. They include credit cards, bank wire transfers, and a whole lot of cryptocurrencies such as Tether and Bitcoin.

Overall: 4.5/5

If SuperSlots was to make its online casino more mobile-friendly, it could well have found itself a little further up in our rankings. The fact that it’s in our top five speaks volumes, though.

>> Claim up to a $6,000 welcome bonus at Super Slots

5. Bitstarz – Best Online Casino for Bitcoin & Crypto Players

Pros:

Over 5000 games in total

Lots of crypto payment methods

Exclusive games

Payouts within 10 minutes

5 BTC and 200 free spins welcome package

Cons:

Live games are not available everywhere

Bonus lasts for 7 days

Bitstarz is the king of crypto online casinos. A big part of that is the immense game portfolio, 8-minute average payouts, and a big welcome offer of up to 5 BTC and 200 free spins.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

Bitstarz has absolutely gone to town on its game portfolio at over 5000 strong. Most players will barely even scrape the surface of it. And they’re not half bad either, with games coming from a pretty impressive list of developers (although not all the big names).

There is a serious selection of slots, blackjack, roulette, and more that also include a bunch of crypto-exclusive titles you can’t play with regular cash. Exciting.

However, we can’t give a perfect score in this section because of the fact that Bitstarz’s live casino section is geo-restricted. That might prove to be a little disappointing for some players.

Bonuses: 4.5/5

A good crypto casino requires a good crypto deposit bonus, and that’s exactly what Bitstarz has in store. The deposit bonus package is worth up to 5 BTC in total, with 200 free spins on top — 20 of which you get when you verify your email as a no-deposit bonus.

That’s split across your first couple of deposits. Of course, not many players are going to be placing deposits of up to 5 BTC in total, but it’s nice to know the option is there.

The wagering requirements are a bit higher, but they are only attached to the bonus and are kept separate from your deposit, which is amazing. Perhaps the more concerning fact is that you have 7 days to play through your bonus funds.

Desktop Site and Mobile App: 4.3/5

The homepage for the desktop site of Bitstarz is a little cluttered. We kind of get the impression that they’ve tried to pack as much as possible onto it, but the result is, ironically, that it can be hard to find what you’re looking for.

Graphically, it looks good, though. Everything feels modern and fresh, and that is not a bad thing at all.

On a mobile phone, Bitstarz feels a bit more enjoyable to use. It’s not as packed, and it allows you to play most of the games from the site, which is pretty cool.

It should be noted that Bitstarz is a crypto-only casino for most countries. You won’t be able to pay with anything other than cryptocurrencies depending on where you connect from. Most players can deposit via Bitcoin, XRP, Tether, Ethereum, Bitcoin, and a few more cryptos.

If you still don’t own crypto, Bitstarz has a guide that’ll help you buy some directly via its site.

Overall: 4.4/5

Online casinos with cryptocurrencies are going to become even more popular in the future – no doubt about it. Bitstarz is at the top of the game in this world, and we’re confident that it’s only going to get better in time to come.

>> Claim up to 5 BTC bonus and 200 free spins [Bitstarz]

Ranking Methodology for the Best Online Casinos

Reputation

First and foremost, we made sure that each online casino we recommend is licensed and has an above-board reputation among players.

Casino Games Available

We want to see lots of awesome games at the best online casino sites! Who doesn’t? We’re talking slots, roulette, blackjack, specialty games… the whole package. Bonus points were given to online gambling sites that offered a good range of live dealer games.

Online Casino Bonuses

The amount of bonus cash or free spins you get when you sign up at real money online casinos is important, as are the terms and conditions tied to the bonuses. If the wagering requirements are too high or the time limit is too short, it can make the bonus tricky to use.

To this end, we only recommend online casinos with fair terms and conditions that don’t make cashing out your online casino bonus winnings a week-long grind.

Desktop Site and Mobile App

Ever played at an ugly online casino? It can ruin the whole experience or put you off from signing up in the first place. Good design, on the other hand, makes for easier navigation and a more enjoyable overall gaming experience.

Guide to Playing Online Casino Games: FAQ

What is the Most Trustworthy Online Casino?

All of the online casinos on our list are considered trustworthy and reputable. They are all licensed by a strict gambling commission and enjoy a rock-solid reputation among players.

Which Online Casino Offers the Best Payouts?

If you’re looking for a high-payout online casino, we suggest you join Slots.lv and try out their progressive slots and Hot-Drop jackpot for a chance to win big. These Hot-Drop jackpots pay out over $5 million in winnings every month.

Can You Really Win at Online Casinos?

When you play real money games at legitimate online casinos, you can win if you get lucky. Each online casino site on our list offers real money games and will pay you out when you win.

What’s a Casino Game RTP?

The RTP of a slot game (or Return to Player rate) is the percentage of players’ money that the game will return to them on average. If $1,000,000 is staked on a game with an RTP of 95%, $950,000 will be returned on average across a wide range of players.

Some games have much higher RTPs than others. For example, blackjack can be as high as 99%, but slots can be lower than 90% sometimes. Although, the average for slots is around 96% at most online casinos.

How Do I Claim an Online Casino Welcome Bonus?

It’s pretty straightforward to get your welcome bonus at most online casinos. If it’s a no-deposit bonus, all you’ll need to do is sign up, although sometimes you might also need to enter a promo code.

For deposit bonuses, you’ll just need to place a qualifying deposit. There will usually be a minimum and a maximum amount to put down and potentially a bonus code to enter again.

For example, to claim Red Dog’s 220% deposit bonus and 45 free spins, you’ll need to use the code TOPDOG. For most bonuses, though, you’ll just need to opt in by clicking a button.

Should I Deposit with Crypto or Cash at Online Casinos?

There are a few benefits to placing your deposits with cryptocurrencies at online casinos, such as the fact that payouts are almost instant and that you can remain anonymous.

However, cryptocurrency is, of course, very volatile, so make sure you’re aware of the market and how it works before you go about buying some. One of the best online casinos for crypto players is Bitstarz

Comparison of the Top Online Casino Sites

Ignition : Online casinos don’t get any better than Ignition. There are over 300 slots to explore alongside poker tournaments, as well as a great selection of live dealer games. As a new player, you won’t get one, but two 150% up to $1,500 bonuses on your first deposit.

Slots.lv : Progressive jackpots are the name of the game at Slots.lv, and you can check them out with an awesome welcome bonus of 200% up to $3000 on your first deposit and 30 free spins on Golden Buffalo.

Red Dog : This online casino stands out with its amazing bonuses for new and existing players. Use the code TOPDOG on your first deposit to get a 220% slots bonus up to $2,200 and 45 free spins on the Wolf Moon Pays slot game.

SuperSlots : If you consider yourself a fan of online slots, then you can’t skip Super Slots and try out a few immersive online slots by Betsoft. If you’re up for it, you can net up to $6,000 across your first six deposits or a 400% up to $4,000 one-time crypto bonus.

Bitstarz : This fantastic crypto online casino is not one to miss. Especially when it comes with a stunning welcome bonus package worth up to 5 BTC with an additional 200 free spins, not even mentioning the sick selection of over 5,000 games you’ll have at your fingertips.

How to Get Started at the Best Online Casinos

Check out our handy guide below to create an account and start playing online casino games at online casinos.

Step #1: Choose a Casino

Visit Ignition or choose another online casino from our list

Click the ‘Join’ or ‘Sign Up’ button

Wait for a registration form to pop up

Step #2: Sign Up

Fill out the sign-up form with your details, including name, email, phone number, etc

Tick the box at the bottom to agree to the T&Cs

Click ‘Register’

Step #3: Verify Your Account

Based on the online casino, you will need to verify your email or phone number

Check your phone for a message and use the code to verify your phone number

Open your email address and click the link you received to verify your email

Step #4: Deposit & Play Online Casino Games

Once verified, open the ‘Deposit’ section

Select a payment method you wish to use

Adjust the amount you want to deposit

Follow the instructions to deposit money

Play online casino games for real money!

Ready to Play Real Money Games at the Best Online Casinos?

The quality level of the real money online casinos in our top picks today is quite stunning.

We really had our work cut out when trying to put them in order, but overall, we’re pretty confident that Ignition tops the list after a lot of careful consideration. Its beautiful website, $3,000 welcome bonus, and high-quality games just about tipped it to the post, although other sites were very close behind.

Only you can decide which one to go for at the end of the day. But why just one? As long as you make sure you gamble responsibly, there’s nothing stopping you from checking all of them out.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffers from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 21+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: