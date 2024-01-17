Best Online Casinos in the UK (2024) – Top-Rated UK Casino Sites for Real Money

This content was provided by our sponsor, General Fanager. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

If you've ever fancied trying your hand at the dice, spinning the roulette wheel, or mastering the art of poker, the best online casinos in the UK offer more of what you love.

PlayOJO dominates the market with its massive game library, no wagering promotions, and modern aesthetics. You can claim up to 50 extra spins on the popular Book of Dead slot and keep every pound you’ve won!

But if that’s not enough, we’ve reviewed nine runner-ups that will surely tickle your fancy. Let’s look at the top 10 casinos online UK sites!

Best Online Casinos in the UK



1. PlayOJO – Best Online Casino in the UK Overall

18+. New, ID Verified players only. Up to 50 spins on Book of Dead. 0x wagering requirement. 3 day expiry. No max withdrawal restrictions. £10 minimum deposit required. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros

3,200+ casino games

50 extra spins available

No wagering requirements

Fee-free deposits & payouts

Industry-leading 97.5% RTP

Downloadable casino app

Cons

No traditional deposit bonus

Extra spins worth £0.10 each

PlayOJO checks all the boxes with 3,200+ casino games, a stellar mobile app, and a complete lack of wagering requirements. Claim up to 50 spins on Book of Dead with your first deposit!

Game Variety: 4.9/5

Keep the action going with weekly releases from Evolution Gaming, BGaming, and 57+ top-notch software providers. Our experts came across 3,200+ games, and 2,947+ online slots comprise the bulk of their collection. 131+ live tables fill in the blanks for veteran players.

You can also join 10+ online poker rooms and indulge in the UK’s favourite pastime with 19+ bingo games. 51+ roulette wheels, 12+ baccarat games, and 35+ blackjack tables with flexible limits promise a well-rounded experience for casual players and casino traditionalists alike.

Welcome Bonus: 4.6/5

For every pound you deposit up to £50, you’ll claim one bonus spin. That’s 50 spins to use on the Book of Dead slot machine. Scavenge for ancient treasures alongside seasoned explorer Rich Wilde! Bonus spins are worth £0.10 each, but a 5,000x win multiplier and 96.21% RTP make lofty promises.

PlayOJO doesn’t impose any wagering requirements, so you can withdraw your winnings at any point. Did we mention that there are no withdrawal restrictions on your potential earnings?

Payment Methods: 4.7/5

You can deposit funds at PlayOJO using a VISA/MasterCard, Trustly, bank wire transfer, and PayPal. Players must deposit between £10 - £50 before claiming any extra spins, but there are no strict transaction minimums. All withdrawals above £5 are 100% free-of-charge!

PayPal transactions reach your account in just a few hours, but wire transfers and traditional fiat payouts take 1-2 days to reflect in your available balance. If you land one of their many jackpots, you can request up to £10,000 per month.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

PlayOJO’s premier casino app is downloadable on iOS and Android devices! Play 3,200+ new games, enjoy instant loading speeds, and take advantage of single-tap withdrawals whenever you win real money. All their titles are sized appropriately, and we didn’t notice any freeze-ups!

2. Luckland – Best UK Online Casino for Live Dealer Games

18+. New, ID Verified players only. 100% bonus up to £50 + 50 spins on Starburst. Wagering requirement applies. Offer valid for 1 week. £20 minimum deposit. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros

148+ live casino games

1,391+ slots and tables

100% match up to £50

50 extra spins available

Flexible banking options

Instant-play mobile site

Cons

No downloadable application

Bonus cashout limit applies

Feel the authentic vibe of a live casino with Luckland’s excellent selection and amazing promotions.

Game Variety: 4.8/5

If you’ve never heard of live casino games, allow us to catch you up to speed! Instead of using a random number generator (RNG) to determine the outcome of your next wager, live games use physical equipment and professional dealers. You’ll watch the real-time action unfold on video!

It’s easy to select your preferred camera angle, chat with other players, and notify the pit boss if you encounter any problems. It’s also worth noting that live dealer tables usually have a higher RTP than virtual games. Don’t forget to check out 1,391+ slots and specialties in your free time!

Welcome Bonus: 4.5/5

There’s no promo code required at Luckland! Just deposit £20 or more and see it doubled up to £50 . You’ll also get 50 extra spins to use on Starburst. While each spin is worth £0.10, Starburst is locked and loaded with a 96.1% RTP and £50,000 maximum payout.

You’re given 7 days to satisfy the wagering requirements, but you can only withdraw £100 from your extra spins. Be sure to give Starburst a try after your promotion has expired!

Payment Methods: 4.6/5

Luckland goes the extra mile with a flexible banking menu. They accept VISA/MasterCard debit card deposits, PayPal, AstroPay, Skrill, Trustly, PaySafeCard, bank transfers, and MuchBetter. You must fund your account with £20 to claim a bonus, which is also their withdrawal minimum.

PayPal and other e-wallet payouts reach your account in 24 hours or less, but traditional cash withdrawals can take up to 3 days for processing and delivery.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

Luckland might not have a downloadable app, but the instant-play website is nearly impossible to distinguish from a native application. You’ll enjoy 1,391+ fully optimised games at the touch of a button. Instant loading speeds and immersive graphics promise a fantastic mobile experience!

3. All British – Best Welcome Bonus of all UK Online Casinos

18+. New, ID Verified players only. 100% max bonus up to £100. 35x wagering requirement. Max bet is £5 with active bonus. 10% cashback, limits apply. 30 day expiry. £20 minimum deposit. Full T&Cs apply.

Pros

Get 10% unlimited cashback

100% match bonus up to £100

1,506+ casino slots and tables

Accepts PayPal and Apple Pay

Download their iOS/Android app

Cons

Can’t use Skrill/Neteller for bonus

Low maximum betting restrictions

Elevate your online casino experience with a 100% match welcome bonus and 10% in unlimited cashback at All British. The site handsomely rewards active players, so your real money losses will sting just a little bit less.

Game Variety: 4.6/5

All British hosts a classic casino selection with 1,339+ slot machines, 74+ live dealer games, and a singular bingo room. If you’re the kind of player who sticks to the basics, enjoy all the latest releases from 17+ software providers! We also found 10+ progressive jackpot slots.

While there are no keno games or in-house specialties, the site unapologetically appeals to seasoned players and hardcore traditionalists. 7+ online poker rooms, 18+ live blackjack tables, 17+ live roulette wheels, and 11+ baccarat games offer flexible minimums & tantalising payouts.

Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5

Get the party started with a 100% match up to £100 and come back for seconds with 10% in unlimited cashback. Whenever you make a qualifying deposit of £20 or more, you’ll receive wager-free cashback funds on your game losses. You’ll always have a shot at redemption!

Although your cashback isn’t attached to any wagering requirements, All British Casino’s 100% bonus comes with a 35x playthrough. You’ll have 30 days to play games and request a payout.

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

Use Apple Pay, PayPal, VISA/MasterCard, Skrill, Neteller, Trustly, and PaySafeCard to deposit with All British! You’ll need to fork over at least £20 to qualify for their bonus, but you can’t use Skrill or Neteller to claim their 100% welcome match (or 10% cashback, which is a bummer).

All payouts take up to 24 hours for delivery, but e-wallet transactions reach you much sooner! On average, PayPal and Apple Pay users receive casino winnings in just a few minutes.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5

As we’d expect from this premier UK casino, All British has a dedicated mobile app for iOS and Android devices. Once you’ve downloaded their application on Google Play and the App Store, play 1,506+ slots and tables and enjoy pocket-sized entertainment from wherever life takes you!

4. Slots Magic – Best UK Online Casino for Slots

18+. New, ID Verified players only. 100% bonus up to £50 + 50 spins on Book of Dead. 30x wagering for bonus, which expires in 30 days. £10 minimum deposit. Full T&Cs apply.

Pros

Flawless mobile application

2,969+ optimised slot games

£14.2 million in jackpot prizes

100% bonus + 50 extra spins

Accepts PayPal & Apple Pay

Cons

Low maximum betting limits

Rollover requirements vary

Slots Magic offers 2,969+ mobile-optimised machines for your gaming pleasure, and high rollers can compete for £14.2 million in jackpot prizes! Download the casino app on iOS and Android.

Game Variety: 4.5/5

If you’ve ever had the urge to stuff 2,900+ classic slots and 79+ progressive jackpot games in your front pocket, look no further than Slots Magic. The site lives up to its name with seven and eight-figure jackpots at every corner! Still, you can play their Daily Jackpots for up to £38,420.

The site has partnered with 57+ leading software providers to deliver immersive graphics, flexible betting minimums, and appropriate slot machines for every play style. Be sure to check out 129+ live casino games in between spins!

Welcome Bonus: 4.6/5

Use the promo code "MAGIC" with your first deposit and claim a 100% match up to £50 . You’ll also score 50 bonus spins to use on Book of Dead! Take advantage of a 3,125x win multiplier and 96.21% RTP with every spin. Their cash match is subject to 30x wagering requirements.

However, you’ll have to satisfy a higher playthrough on your spins. Players can spend a maximum of £5 at once without voiding their bonus winnings.

Payment Methods: 4.4/5

You can deposit with a VISA/MasterCard debit card, Apple Pay, PayPal, Trustly, or a wire transfer at Slots Magic. They have a minimum deposit limit of £10, which also qualifies you for their 100% bonus. Similarly, UK players can withdraw as little as £10 per transaction if they win.

Bank transfers have a £30 withdrawal minimum, but all players are capped at requesting £5,000 per transaction. High rollers can withdraw up to £10,000 per month, and all payouts reach you in just 1-3 business days. Notably, e-wallet transactions are delivered to you in 24 hours or less!

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

Slots Magic promises a premium mobile betting experience with their downloadable app for iOS & Android. Spin through classic slots or hunt for eight-figure jackpots on the tube! No matter where you are, you’ll find yourself lost in a sea of 2,900+ slots with realistic graphics.

5. Red Kings – Best UK Online Casino Game Variety

18+. New, ID Verified players only. Get 100 extra spins on Sahara Riches Cash Collect. Spins worth £0.10 each. Wagering requirement fapplies 30 day expiry. £10 min. deposit. Full T&Cs apply.

Pros

Claim 100 extra spins

No cashout restriction

3,400+ casino games

Flexible payment methods

Downloadable application

Cons

No traditional deposit bonus

Website feels too simplistic

Slow bank transfer payouts

Red Kings is giving away 100 extra spins on Sahara Riches Cash Collect, and you can play 3,400+ brand-new casino games once it’s all said and done. Slot enthusiasts, don’t miss out!

Game Variety: 4.7/5

Red Kings has built its reputation from the ground up since 2006, and it’s still making consistent improvements to its collection. You’ll find 3,400+ slots and table games from 59+ software providers! Slot enthusiasts will have the most fun with 3,189+ classic reels.

High rollers can play for keeps with £14.2 million in available jackpot prizes, and Eye of the Horus dangles a £2 million bounty in the air! Finally, enjoy a change of pace with 130+ live casino games and 4+ bingo rooms with tempting prizes.

Welcome Bonus: 4.2/5

Spin for gold on Sahara Riches Cash Collect and collect up to 500x your stake as you scour bejewelled temples for gold and riches! Red Kings will credit your account with 100 extra spins worth £0.10 each, and this game’s 95.67% RTP virtually guarantees that you’ll win something.

New sign-ups will have 30 days to satisfy 60x wagering requirements and cash out their profits. All that said, we wish Red Kings offered a traditional cash match as an alternative to this promo.

Payment Methods: 4.3/5

Deposit funds with a VISA/MasterCard, PayPal, Apple Pay, PaySafeCard, bank wire transfers, Trustly, Neteller, Skrill, and Sofort. You’ll qualify for 100 extra spins on Sahara Riches Cash Collect with a £10 minimum deposit, and Red Kings imposes the same £10 payout minimum.

Bank transfers can take up to 5 days before reaching your balance, but e-wallet payouts are processed and delivered within 24 - 48 hours.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5

Download the Red Kings app on your iPhone or Android smartphone to enjoy 3,400+ games from the palm of your hand. All their slots and tables are sized to fit smaller screens! However, their website certainly shows its age when you’re playing on desktop and/or mobile devices.

Here’s How We Picked the Best UK Online Casinos

Online Casino Games

We gave a higher ranking to UK online casinos with versatile game collections. Whether you’re looking for live casinos online UK or the best slot games, there’s never a shortage of exciting options. The best UK online casinos feature enough popular games for every player’s tastes!

Bonuses and Promotions

Before you start gambling online with the best UK casino sites , you’ll score bonus cash and extra spins with your first deposit. Our team highlighted UK online casinos implementing low deposit minimums, reasonable wagering requirements, and expiration periods that make room for life.

Secure Payment Methods

Top online casinos UK players approve of set themselves apart with a laundry list of secure payment methods. You can deposit funds with all major debit cards, Apple Pay, PayPal, Interac, Skrill, PaySafeCard, and more. We gave a higher ranking to online casinos with flexible transaction limits & fast payouts.

Mobile Compatibility

UK online casinos travel in your back pocket with downloadable apps for iOS & Android phones! Even if one of the best online casino sites doesn’t have a proper application, our experts picked mobile casino sites with a straightforward design and thousands of smartphone-friendly games.

Why is PlayOJO the Best Casino Online UK Real Money Players Enjoy?

We’ve had the pleasure of reviewing many online casino sites for UK players, but PlayOJO is taking over the online gambling industry with its best-in-class game selection and bonuses!

Time-Tested Reputation: PlayOJO opened its doors to UK players in 2017, and has been hard at work for the past 7 years! In 2024, the site has risen far above the competition with 3,200+ popular casino games. Thousands of UK players frequent their platform on a near-daily basis!

No Wagering Requirements: PlayOJO doesn’t believe in wagering requirements or transaction minimums! When you deposit between £10 and £50 upfront, you’ll score up to 50 extra spins on Book of Dead (worth £0.10 each). Once you’re finished, you can request a payout immediately!

Industry-Leading Payouts: Besides hosting endless casino games & excellent bonuses, PlayOJO offers some of the highest payout percentages we’ve seen in the UK. Players benefit from a 97.5% RTP across 3,200+ slots and tables! In other words, the odds are in your favour.

Best Online Casinos UK - FAQ

Which Online Casino Has the Fastest Withdrawal Time in the UK?

All British Casino promises the fastest withdrawal times for players in the UK. They process and deliver payouts within 24 hours to promise a speedy & hassle-free online gambling experience!

If you’re using an e-wallet, deposits and payouts usually take just a few minutes to reach your account. Bank transfers and traditional cash withdrawals reach your available balance in 1 day. Keep in mind that withdrawal speeds can vary depending on your preferred payment methods.

Which Games Can I Play At These UK Casinos Online?

You can play online slots , progressive jackpots, classic table games, live casino games, bingo, blackjack, roulette, poker, and countless specialty games at the best online casinos in the UK!

Real money online casinos go the extra mile to feature all your favourite casino games in one convenient location. The United Kingdom Gambling Commission monitors and regulates your real money wagering to guarantee timely payouts, legitimate bonuses, and fair winning odds.

What is the Best Online Casino for Real Money in the UK?

PlayOJO is the best online casino site for real money in the UK. They deliver nothing short of a premium online gambling experience, served up on a personalised silver platter.

They stand out from the crowd with 3,200+ online casino games, wager-free bonus spins, and their downloadable app for iOS & Android! As we’d expect, they hold a licence from the UK Gambling Commission. You’ll get the ball rolling with up to 50 extra spins on Book of Dead!

Comparison of the Top 5 Best Online Casino UK Sites

PlayOJO : PlayOJO is the best online casino site for new players in the UK, with 3,200+ classic casino games, zero wagering requirements, industry-leading payouts, and up to 50 bonus spins on the Book of Dead slot. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Luckland : Luckland is the best live casino online UK players love! Play 148+ variants of blackjack, baccarat, poker, roulette, and TV game shows with a professional dealer at the helm. But first, claim your 100% bonus up to £50 and 50 extra spins on Starburst. Full T&Cs apply.

All British : This site keeps things simple with 1,500+ slot games, casino table games, and live dealer games. They’ll double your first deposit up to £100 and credit you with 10% in unlimited cashback! Full T&Cs apply.

Slots Magic : Slots Magic offers the best mobile experience for slots enthusiasts. Spin through 2,969+ slot games and progressive jackpots from the palm of your hand! Grab a 100% bonus up to £50 plus 50 extra spins. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Red Kings : Claim 100 bonus spins on Sahara Riches Cash Collect following your first deposit of £20 or more. Then, enjoy 3,189+ classic and jackpot slots before playing 130+ live casino games. Full T&Cs apply.

How to Sign Up to an Online Casino in the UK

Even if you’re ready to start with the best online casinos in the UK, the sign-up process might feel intimidating. Follow our simple guide to get started and claim a deposit bonus!

1. Choose A Top Casino Online UK

Choose an online casino site (our top pick is PlayOJO

Click "Join Now" and complete the next registration form

2. Create A New Online Casino Account

Enter your mobile number and date of birth

Click "Continue" to proceed

Fill out the second form with any required details

Continue to the next page until you finish all the forms

3. Verify Your Email Address

Open your email inbox and look for a new message

If you don’t see anything, check your "promotions" folder

Follow the instructions to verify your online casino account

4. Deposit & Claim Welcome Bonuses!

Once logged back in, claim the deposit bonus by making the minimum required deposit.

Follow the on-screen instructions to deposit funds

Use your deposit bonus to play your favourite games!

Our Tips & Tricks for Playing UK Casino Sites

Before gambling with the best UK casino sites, follow our simple tips and tricks to maximise your winning chances. Enhance your online casino experience with this advice!

Check RTP Percentages: Each online casino game has its own RTP percentage, so you should research potential payouts before spending real money. Seasoned players & casino experts swear by video slots with a 96% RTP or higher (win £96 for every £100 spent).

Manage Your Bankroll: Bankroll management matters no matter which UK casino sites you decide to gamble with. Generally, you never want to spend more than 1% of your budget on a particular game. This practice could keep you afloat for longer periods of action.

Don’t Forget About Bonuses: There’s no reason to spend all your money playing games with top online casinos in the UK. The best online casino sites offer generous online casino bonuses! When leveraged correctly, bonus funds can help you win real money.

Ready to Explore Top Casinos Online UK?

The best online casinos UK promise hours upon hours of high-stakes entertainment from the comfort of home! Play the freshest online slots, poker games, blackjack variants, roulette games, and specialties from anywhere! After all, top UK online casinos are optimised for mobile.

Speaking of new online casinos, PlayOJO is our first recommendation. They earned our top spot with 3,200+ online gambling games, an average RTP of 97.5%, free withdrawals, and zero wagering requirements. Score up to 50 extra spins on Book of Dead with your first deposit!

At the same time, we’d encourage you to sign up with any of the best UK online casinos. All our top picks have something unique to offer! Just be sure to have fun and place bets responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the National Gaming Helpline at 0808-8020-133 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer.

Underage gambling in an offense. All gambling sites in this guide are intended for people aged 18 and above.

Check out the following organizations for free gambling addiction resources:

