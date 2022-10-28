Natasha Verma is the co-anchor of the "The 5 O'clock News" and "The 10 O'clock News" at WNYW FOX 5.

Verma joined FOX 5 in October 2022 from KUSA in Denver, where she was a weekday morning anchor.

Prior to her time in Denver, Verma worked as a reporter and anchor for NBC10 in Boston, and WBBH in Fort Myers, FL.

She started her career in broadcast journalism as a reporter for News 12 Bronx in New York.

A graduate of Columbia University, she holds a Master's with honors in Journalism, earned at age 18. She is the University of Texas' youngest-ever graduate and recipient of the 2022 Outstanding Young Texas Exes Award. At 17, she earned two undergraduate degrees - in Broadcast Journalism and Biology Pre-Med.

She is also a cancer survivor and founder of the Verma Foundation, which is a national non-profit organization committed to giving real-hair cap wigs to cancer patients.