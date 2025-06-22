Expand / Collapse search
New York on alert after U.S. launched strikes on Iran

Published  June 22, 2025 4:14pm EDT
New York City
FOX 5 NY
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 12: NYPD officers stand guard as people gather outside of a New York court to protest the arrest and detention of Mahmoud Khalil at Foley Square on March 12, 2025 in New York City. A federal judge in New York heard argument

The Brief

    • The NYPD has deployed additional resources to religious, cultural and diplomatic sites across New York City after the U.S. military struck three Iranian nuclear sites.
    • New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch met with international liaisons to discuss how the situation could have repercussions on the city.
    • New York Governor Kathy Hochul wrote in a post on X that the "New York State Police are working to protect at-risk sites and fight cyberattacks."

NEW YORK CITY - United States military forces launched strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites – New York City is on full alert as a response.

Potential impact on NYC

What they're saying:

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has deployed additional resources to religious, cultural and diplomatic sites across New York City after the U.S. military struck three sites in Iran.

The NYPD is also coordinating with its federal partners to monitor for any potential local impacts the situation could lead to.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch met with international liaisons to discuss how the situation in the Middle East could have repercussions on the city.

Adams confirmed the NYPD's initial response statement, reiterating that police presence has been increased at religious, cultural and diplomatic sites "throughout the five boroughs."

New York Governor Kathy Hochul wrote in a post on X that the "New York State Police are working to protect at-risk sites and fight cyberattacks."

U.S. launched strikes on Iran

What we know:

President Donald Trump said yesterday, June 21, that the U.S. military struck three sites in Iran, directly joining Israel’s effort to decapitate the country's nuclear program.

The U.S. attacks came after a week of open conflict between Israel and Iran, sparked by Israel’s sudden barrage of attacks against Iran’s nuclear and military structure.

Trump addressed the United States last night, saying the sites were "completely and fully obliterated" and warned Tehran against retaliation.

The Source: This article includes information from social media posts made by several government officials and the New York Police Department, and reporting from the Associated Press.

