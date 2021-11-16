'You will meet your maker' - Man arrested for threatening Connecticut governor

article

An Air Force veteran is under arrest for allegedly making social media threats against Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont.

The Connecticut State Police arrested 41-year-old Jonathan D. Wright on 2nd-degree threatening charges at his Waterford home.

Police say he made several threats against the governor on Twitter in October.

One of them stated: "You are scum living on borrowed time. President Trump knows what you did to the elderly Covid patients that were sent to nursing homes. All is known and you will meet your maker courtesy of a noose and a trap door. Treason = Death."

Police say that Wright told investigators that he did not mean anything threatening and was just angry about what he had heard.

He was arrested without incident and was released on a $30,000 bond. He is due back in court on Nov. 29, 2021.

It was unclear if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.