You can learn to surf in NYC at the Locals Surf School in The Rockaways

Locals Surf School is one of the few places you can learn to surf in New York City.

Located in The Rockaways, you’ll feel transported to a surf side oasis with access to rentals and surf classes for people of all ages and skill levels.

Local’s co-founder, Mike Reinhardt and his family, have been in The Rockaways since the early 20th century.

"There’s a lot of great reasons to be in the city," said Reinhardt. "But there’s also a lot of great reasons to take a break from that. And this is one of them. Surfing to me, and to many, is about discovery."

And beyond their summer surf camp, and regular lessons, Local teaches classes in the winter too (if you’re brave enough for that). And you’ll have just as much fun on the wipeout as you will catching some waves!

