The Rockaway Hotel is new, chic destination with NYC skyline views

The Rockaway Hotel is a new, chic getaway nestled in the heart of the Rockaways with seaside views and city skyline sights over Jamaica Bay.

Hotel partner Michi Jigarjian shared her vision for keeping the hotel true to its beachside roots with an eclectic flair.

"When we started this project, it was based on a real community of trust, which was so important to us when we started to build this," said Jirgargian. "And you can see that. You can feel that in the service."

Beyond its stunning views – the hotel is home to a pool deck with loungers, cabanas, and a bar. You can also grab a coffee to go on your way to the beach at the Greenhouse Café or enjoy lunch or dinner at the hotel’s in-house restaurant, Margies.

The Rockaway Hotel has also partnered with Locals Surf School to offer guests surf lessons, right down the street.