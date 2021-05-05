Yankees, Mets to open full capacity on May 19 for vaccinated attendees

Baseball will be in full swing at Yankee Stadium and Citi Field beginning May 19 as fully vaccinated people allowed to enjoy the game while those unvaccinated will be limited at 33% capacity.

"Not Yankees-Mets, vaccinated -unvaccinated," announced NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wednesday. "Vaccinated people: normal capacity. Normal seating for people who are vaccinated. Sit next to each other in a section. Sit next to a friend. Sit next to your family. Just normal capacity. Normal seating. Vaccinated families who have children 16 under who is not eligible, that child can be seated with the family."

Masks must be worn by everyone at the stadium.

"For unvaccinated people, the six-foot distancing applies with masks which comes out to about 33 % capacity in those sections," said Cuomo.

COVID testing will be suspended at the stadiums.

"Proof of vaccination will determine where you sit," added the governor.

Along with NY State Department of Health, the Yankees and Mets will be offering a free ticket to anyone who gets vaccinated at Yankee Stadium or Citi Field on game day.

"You can get a vaccine at the game. If you're going to the game we will set up at the game a facility as you are going in, come a little bit early, and get your vaccine at the gate. Get your vaccine anyway. Stop and get a vaccine," said Cuomo.