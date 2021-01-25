New York City delays mass vaccination sites due to shortages

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday that the mass vaccination sites planned at Yankee Stadium, Citi Field, and Empire Outlets won't be opened until the city has more coronavirus vaccine.

Speaking during a briefing on the pandemic from City Hall, de Blasio said the mega-sites could be opened 24 hours a day seven days a week, but not until the city can meet the demand anticipated at the various locations.

"We are going to fight to get it right and we are going to make sure we get our fair share of doses," added de Blasio.

New York City has administered 628,831 doses. Currently, New York City has 19,000, first doses with 107,000 more expected in the next few days.

New York City is prepared to vaccinate 500,000 New Yorkers a week with adequate supply, projected the mayor.

"We have a supply problem and we have an accessibility problem. We can't access second doses that are being saved for weeks ahead," said de Blasio.

