NYC opens 5 vaccination sites as rollout ramps up

New York City's first 24/7 mass vaccination sites opened Sunday as the city continues its battle against the coronavirus.

The two centers, one at Brooklyn Army Terminal Annex Building in Brooklyn and the other at Bathgate Industrial Park are open by appointment to members of Phase 1A of the state's vaccination plan.

The groups eligible for vaccination in Phase 1A include health care workers like high-risk hospital workers, EMS workers and residents and staff at nursing homes and similar facilities, among others.

The city's first vaccine hubs also opened Sunday, at the Bushwick Educational Campus in Brooklyn, Hillcrest High School in Queens and the South Bronx Educational Campus in the Bronx. Those centers will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and also require appointments.

Beginning Monday, a much larger number of New Yorkers will be able to receive the coronavirus vaccine, as anyone in Phase 1B (teachers, police and firefighters, public transit and safety workers, and people over 75) will be able to schedule appointments to receive the vaccine.