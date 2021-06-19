Yang, Garcia hit the campaign trail together days before primary election

Just three days before New York City's mayoral primary election, Democratic candidates Andrew Yang and Kathryn Garcia joined forces to campaign together.

The two greeted voters in Queens and Lower Manhattan and held a joint press conference.

"I would urge anyone who is supporting me, as their first choice, please do have Kathryn Garcia on your ballot," Yang said.

However, Garcia, the former head of the city's sanitation department, did not tell voters to put Yang as their second-choice candidate.

"Let me make it clear, I am not co-endorsing, we are campaigning together and promoting ranked-choice voting," Garcia said.

Meanwhile, in the Bronx, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, who leads the Democratic race according to the most recent polls, campaigned in the same site where two children narrowly avoided death as a gunman shot another man on Thursday.

"It tore me apart to watch those children scramble on the floor as the gunshots were still going off," Adams said. "Our silence is just as dangerous if we ignore this and just pretend it didn't happen," Adams said.

So far, more than 100,000 New Yorkers have cast their vote early.

Early voting goes on until Sunday, and Election Day is on Tuesday.

