Worker shot and killed in front of bodega in East Village

The Brief A 28-year-old bodega worker was fatally shot, and another man was injured outside Sal's Deli, located in the East Village. He had just returned to the U.S. from visiting his family in Yemen on the same day he was killed. Neighbors are mourning the bodega worker as a deeply beloved figure who treated them like family.



A growing memorial has taken shape in the East Village after a 28-year-old bodega worker was shot and killed outside his workplace this weekend.

What we know:

The shooting occurred just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Avenue B and East 13th Street. First responders found two men suffering from gunshot wounds and rushed them to a local hospital.

One of the victims, identified as 28-year-old Abdullah Saleh, succumbed to his injuries. The second victim injured in the shooting remains hospitalized.

The United Bodegas of America confirmed that Saleh worked at the bodega, known as Sal’s Deli. He had just returned to the United States from Yemen that same day after visiting his family.

What they're saying:

Saleh’s death is being deeply felt by the local residents who frequented the deli. Neighbors described him as a vital and caring part of the community.

"He wasn’t just a person who worked at the deli. He was our family," one neighbor shared. "There were many, many times where I had no money to eat, to feed my kids, and he would let us get credit up to $150, maybe even more. Whenever my kids would come down to the store by themselves when they were younger, he would call me and tell me they’re on their way back just to make sure they were safe and that I had peace of mind."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released an update on the condition of the second victim, or announced any arrests in connection with the incident.

The motive of the deadly shooting is also still unknown.