How to watch today’s World Cup matches: Thursday, June 11

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The Brief The 2026 FIFA World Cup begins Thursday, June 11. Mexico plays South Africa in the first match of the day. Korea Republic faces Czechia later Thursday night.



The 2026 FIFA World Cup gets underway Thursday with two Group A matches on the schedule.

What we know:

The 2026 FIFA World Cup begins Thursday, June 11, with Mexico taking on South Africa and Korea Republic facing Czechia.

The tournament runs from June 11 through July 19, with matches taking place across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Thursday’s matches mark the start of the expanded 48-team tournament, which will feature 104 matches.

World Cup games today

Mexico vs. South Africa

Group: Group A

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Mexico City Stadium

TV: FOX

Korea Republic vs. Czechia

Group: Group A

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Guadalajara Stadium

TV: FS1

How to watch

Fans can watch today’s World Cup matches on FOX, FS1 and FOX Sports platforms.

The opening match between Mexico and South Africa will air on FOX. Korea Republic vs. Czechia will air on FS1.

Team USA schedule

Team USA opens its World Cup schedule Friday, June 12, against Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium. The match is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

The U.S. will also play Australia on Friday, June 19, at Seattle Stadium at 3 p.m. ET.

Team USA’s final group stage match is Thursday, June 25, against Türkiye at Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California. That match is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET.

Big picture view:

The 2026 World Cup is the first edition of the tournament to feature 48 teams.

The teams are divided into 12 groups of four, with each team playing three group stage matches.

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.