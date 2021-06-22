Woman visiting from Colombia hit in head with glass bottle in unprovoked attack

A woman from Colombia who was visiting the city was hit with a bottle in an unprovoked attack, said police.

The 27-year-old victim was riding the northbound E train Monday at about 7 p.m. when she was hit in the face with a glass bottle near the 5th Ave./53rd St. subway station.

The victim was reportedly taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the subway car and may have gotten off at the next station. A description was not released.

Last Friday, a man was standing on the 1 train platform at 42nd Street and 7th Avenue when he was slashed in the head in an unprovoked attack.

These attacks come as the NYPD Crime Stoppers increase the reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect from $2500 to $3500.

