Man slashed in the head in unprovoked subway attack

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Midtown
FOX 5 NY

Times Square subway stabbing

A man was standing on a subway platform at 42nd Street and 7th Avenue when he was randomly slashed in the head.

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a 35-year-old man was randomly attacked in the subway Friday evening.

According to authorities, around 7 p.m. Friday evening, the victim was standing on the 1 train platform at 42nd Street and 7th Avenue when he was slashed in the head in an unprovoked attack.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

So far there have been no arrests. An investigation is ongoing.

