Woman randomly shoved into side of NYC subway car in critical condition, police say

article

Police are searching for a male suspect who they say randomly shoved a woman’s head into a standing subway car at a Manhattan subway station, leaving her seriously injured.

The incident was reported just after 6 a.m. on Sunday at the Lexington Avenue/63 Street Station on the Upper East Side, according to the New York City Police Department.

The 35-year-old female victim was walking on the southbound platform when an unknown male approached her from behind and pushed her head into the departing ‘E’ train, police said.

The victim was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition. Police said she was being treated for lacerations to the head and spinal injuries.

RELATED: 75-year-old man beaten, stabbed in the Bronx: NYPD

The male suspect, meanwhile, fled on foot, heading toward the Second Avenue exit. He was described as having a light complexion, approximately 30 to 40 years old, and roughly 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 7 inches tall.

The male suspect is pictured in provided images. He was described as having a light complexion, approximately 30 to 40 years old, and roughly 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 7 inches tall.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.

RELATED: Body of 2nd missing boy found in Hudson River, days after other remains were found