Body of 2nd missing boy found in Hudson River, days after other remains were found

The body of missing 11-year-old Alfa Barrie of the Bronx was found Saturday morning near the Hudson River, according to the New York Police Department.

Alfa is one of two young boys who went missing earlier this month. Just days ago, the body of the other missing boy, Garrett Warren of Harlem, was found near the Madison Avenue Bridge.

Saturday morning, the NYPD Harbor Unit responded to 102nd Street and Riverside Drive near the Hudson River just before 7 a.m. regarding a body found in the water.

When officers got to the scene, they found a male who was unconscious and unresponsive in the water.

The Harbor Unit retrieved the body, and EMS pronounced the male deceased on scene.

The body was identified as missing 11-year-old Alfa Barrie. The cause of death is still unclear.

The NYPD's Harbor Unit had been searching the river for the missing boys for days.

According to police, Garrett and Alfa were last seen together the evening of Friday, May 12, on 145th St. and Lenox Avenue in Harlem.

The view from SkyFOX showed the search Thursday morning near the Harlem River, when Garrett's body was found.

It is currently unknown how Garrett or Barrie ended up in the river.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

