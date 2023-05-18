Body found in Harlem at site of search for missing boys

A body has been found in the area where authorities were searching for two missing boys.

The view from SkyFOX showed the search Thursday morning near the Harlem River.

There was no immediate confirmation on the identity of the body or any connection to the search.

According to police, 13-year-old Garrett Warren and 11-year-old Alfa Barrie were last seen together Friday evening on 145th St. and Lenox Avenue.

Garrett is described as standing roughly 6'0" tall, with black hair, brown eyes, and weighing approximately 215 lbs. He was last seen wearing a tan hooded sweatshirt, white t-shirt underneath, black jeans, and blue/black Jordan sneakers.

Alfa is described as standing 5'2'' tall and weighing approximately 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a navy sweater with a 'Democracy Prep Harlem Middle School' logo, gray pants, and gray sneakers.

The NYPD is now working to identify the remains.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

