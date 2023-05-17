Search intensifies for missing boys Alfa Barrie and Garrett Warren

The NYPD is intensifying its search for two young boys who disappeared in Harlem last Friday.

Police say 11-year-old Alfa Barrie and 13-year-old Garrett Warren were last seen together on 145th Street and Lenox Avenue on Friday evening.

Flyers with the boys' pictures have been posted all around Harlem, as their families continue to search for the pair.

On Wednesday, the NYPD searched the nearby Harlem River by air and by boat, So far, previous searches have not turned up any results.

Warren is described as standing roughly 6'0" tall, with black hair, brown eyes, and weighing approximately 215 lbs. He was last seen wearing a tan hooded sweatshirt, white t-shirt underneath, black jeans, and blue/black Jordan sneakers.

Barrie is described as standing 5'2'' tall and weighing approximately 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a navy sweater with a 'Democracy Prep Harlem Middle School' logo, gray pants, and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.