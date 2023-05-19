Family members react to missing teen’s remains found in the Harlem River

The sound of pure pain and heartbreak poured out from Harlem Thursday.

The family of Garrett Warren of Harlem has confirmed that the body found in the Harlem River on Thursday morning is 13-year-old Garret Warren.

"As a parent and as a God mother this is anybody’s nightmare, especially for your loved ones. It is unimaginable," said a loved one of 13-year-old Garret Warren.

The news coming just days after Mother’s Day added even more pain to the tragedy.

Garret's mom could be seen on the pavement crying inconsolably after hopes of her son returning home safely, was shattered.

Garret's body was discovered in the water near the Madison Avenue Bridge, during a search for Garret and his friend, 11-year-old Alfa Barrie of the Bronx who is still missing.

The NYPD's Harbor Unit has been searching the river for the missing boys for days.

The view from SkyFOX showed the search Thursday morning near the Harlem River.

According to police, Garret and Alfa were last seen together Friday evening on 145th St. and Lenox Avenue in Harlem.

"He was with this boy so right now the family is panicked. We don’t know what to say right now," the preteen’s uncle tells FOX 5.

"They were friends. Unfortunately we don’t know what happened. We know nothing. It’s just a big question mark. Where did they go? We don’t know. We don’t know," one family member said.

With Garret's body being found and Alfa still missing, the families of the young boys are asking for moral support.

"We just ask for your guys to just pray for both families because they need prayers more than anything right now," another family member said.

The search for Alfa is ongoing. He is described as standing 5'2'' tall and weighing approximately 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a navy sweater with a 'Democracy Prep Harlem Middle School' logo, gray pants, and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for the latest.