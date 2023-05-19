75-year-old man beaten, stabbed in the Bronx: NYPD

article

The NYPD is hunting for the suspect they say kicked, slashed, and stabbed a 75-year-old man in the Bronx.

According to authorities, the victim was in front of a store on Freeman Street near Southern Boulevard in Longwood at around 6:30 a.m. on May 8 when he got into a dispute with the suspect.

The suspect then kicked the victim to the ground, slashing him in the face and stabbing him in the back.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot, heading into the Freeman Street train station.

EMS took the victim to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

Police describe the suspect as a man between 25 and 35 years old, with a medium complexion, approximately 6’ tall, and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with white stripes, gray pants, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.