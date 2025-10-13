Woman killed by solar panel in Brooklyn during weekend Nor'easter

The Brief A woman was killed in Brooklyn after a solar panel detached from a carport structure and was blown by the wind about 20 feet, striking her on a nearby walkway. The incident happened Sunday near the Ocean Parkway Q train station, prompting the MTA to close one of the entrances due to high winds. The NYC Department of Buildings issued a Partial Vacate Order for the parking lot beneath the installation, and the investigation is ongoing.



A woman was killed by a flying solar panel in Brooklyn on Sunday during the weekend Nor'Easter.

According to the NYC Department of Buildings (DOB), inspectors were called to 3000 Ocean Parkway in Brooklyn to investigate reports of a partial collapse at a solar panel installation in an outdoor parking lot.

AP reports that the 76-year-old woman was killed when strong winds ripped a solar panel from the top of a carport in an outdoor parking lot, sending it flying about 20 feet before striking her.

Her name has not been released.

What we know:

Inspectors found that a 41" x 87" solar panel had become detached from the steel carport structure above the parking area.

The panel was apparently lifted by the wind and blown about 20 feet, striking and fatally injuring a pedestrian on a nearby walkway.

Local perspective:

Officials say the incident occurred near an entrance to the above-ground Ocean Parkway Q train station, which the MTA temporarily closed due to high winds.

The Department of Buildings issued a Partial Vacate Order for the parking area beneath the solar panels.

The department’s investigation is ongoing.

Storm Damage Across the Tri-State

The same powerful storm system brought down trees and power lines across the region.

In West Orange, New Jersey, live wires were reported down on Spring Hill Drive after a tree fell across a driveway.

In Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, crews responded to reports of a fallen tree, while in Queens, a large tree came down on 241st Street, damaging the roof of a house after falling from the highway side.

In Bloomfield, New Jersey, another tree struck a home on Orchard Street, though officials said there was no structural damage.

NYC Nor'Easter

The backstory:

The nor’easter impacting the tri-state area is bringing strong winds, heavy rain and the risk of significant coastal flooding to parts of Long Island and New York City through Monday morning.

In addition to the State of Emergency, a coastal flood warning and a wind advisory have been issued for Long Island, New York City and Southern Westchester counties through 8 p.m. on Monday. A high wind warning is currently in effect for Eastern Suffolk County, as well.

New Jersey Transit also announced Sunday that service on the North Jersey Coast Line (NJCL) and the Atlantic City Rail Line (ACRL) will be impacted due to the heavy rain, strong winds and potential flooding that's expected through Monday evening.