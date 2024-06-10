Gaza protesters plan to target NYC museums Monday

Pro-Palestinian protesters plan host a "Citywide Day of Rage for Gaza" targeting museums throughout NYC Monday evening, according to the group Within Our Lifetime.

Organizers urged pro-Palestinian protestors to "take autonomous action throughout the day" and then "gather" at Union Square in New York City at 5 p.m.

RELATED: Israeli military rescues 4 hostages kidnapped in Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack. At least 94 Palestinians are killed

"Across the city, the Brooklyn Museum and cultural institutions like it are drenched in the blood of Palestine’s martyrs. In their name and in their memory we call for autonomous action against these institutions all day," the post on X added.

Within Our Lifetime shared five locations for protesters to "take autonomous action," including the American Museum of Natural History, the Metropolitan Museum, MoMA, the Whitney Museum and the Brooklyn Museum.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 18: Pro-Palestinian protesters confront police during a Nakba Day rally and march on May 18, 2024 in the Bay Ridge section of New York City. Dozens of arrests were made during the rally and march as protesters faced off with Expand

This comes after Israel rescued four hostages on Saturday who were kidnapped in the Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7, the largest such recovery operation since the war began. At least 94 Palestinians including children were killed as heavy fighting continued around the sites in central Gaza, the Health Ministry said.

Israel’s army said it rescued Noa Argamani, 25; Almog Meir Jan, 21; Andrey Kozlov, 27; and Shlomi Ziv, 40, in a complex daytime operation in the heart of Nuseirat on Saturday morning, raiding two locations at once and under fire. All were well, the military said, and they were taken by helicopter for medical checks and reunions with loved ones after 246 days in captivity.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 22: Pro Palestinian students and faculty of New York University, inspired by Columbia University, occupy a plaza on campus and declare it a Gaza solidarity encampment on April 22, 2024 in New York City. The protestors calle Expand

Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza has killed more than 36,730 people, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians in its count. Palestinians are facing widespread hunger because the war has largely cut off the flow of food, medicine and other supplies. U.N. agencies say over 1 million in Gaza could experience the highest level of starvation by mid-July.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.