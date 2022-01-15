Winter Storm to bring snow, strong winds, heavy rain to tri-state

Winter Storm Izzy is expected to bring snow, strong winds, and widespread heavy rain to the area during the evening.

Daytime hours will be dry, before snow and rain begin well after sunset on Sunday evening, starting in southern New Jersey and making its way north across the region.

Credit: NWS Forecast Office New York, NY (@NWSNewYorkNY on Twitter)

New York City and the surrounding suburbs will likely see less than an inch of snowfall, while island areas like Western Passaic, Orange, and Putnam Counties could see between two and four inches of snow.

Upstate New York will see much larger snowfall totals, with much of western New York and the Capital Region told to expect accumulations of 6 to 14 inches of snow, possibly making any travel impossible.

Snowfall in and around New York City will be followed by heavy rainfall overnight Sunday. Rainfall totals will range between 1 and 1.5 inches across the region and may cause minor flooding in some areas with poor drainage.

The New York City Department of Sanitation has issued a Winter Operations Advisory for Sunday, beginning at 7 p.m. Salt spreaders will be active on city streets, and motorists are being asked to be extra cautious on the roads.

In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy said the northwest portions of the state will likely see the heaviest snowfall and urged drivers to stay off the roads sunday night.

Credit: NWS Forecast Office New York, NY (@NWSNewYorkNY on Twitter)

The storm will also bring strong, potentially damaging winds across the area, with gusts of up to 55 miles per hour along the coast and over 60 miles per hour on eastern Long Island and in southeast Connecticut. Power outages are a possibility, and numerous downed tree limbs should be expected.

Credit: NWS Forecast Office New York, NY (@NWSNewYorkNY on Twitter)

A coastal flood advisory has been issued for much of New York City and northeastern New Jersey, while Long Island, Connecticut, and parts of Westchester County are under a Costal Flood Warning. 2-3 foot surges are possible as a result of the storm, causing moderate to locally major coastal flood impacts for vulnerable coastal communities. High tide Monday morning could also make the situation worse in some areas.