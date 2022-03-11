Winter storm system to bring several inches of snow to portions of NY, NJ

A winter storm bearing down on the Midwest to Southwest is marching its way eastward. Combined with winds from the Gulf Coast, the system will create rain beginning Friday night turning to snow by Saturday for the Tri-State Region.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Saturday from 1 a.m.- 7 p.m. for Sullivan County.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect Saturday from 6 a.m. - 7 p.m. for Sussex County and Warren County.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for parts of the Hudson Valley.

By Saturday morning, there will be heavy rainfall in New York City, the Jersey Shore and Long Island.

As cold air rushes in it will push the system into the city for a rapid change over to rain. Snow accumulation will be about half an inch by the afternoon. Strong winds are expected, too.

Most of the snow will fall in the Hudson Valley which could see more than four inches and eastern Pennsylvania with more than six inches.

Skies should clear out Sunday with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s.

