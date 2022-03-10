Powerful ‘bomb cyclone’ possible in NY this weekend

There is increasing confidence that a winter storm will impact portions of the interior eastern U.S late Friday through Saturday.

The snow storm from the Plains and Midwest will intensify into a powerful "bomb cyclone" as it blast the East Coast with heavy snow and high winds this weekend, according to FOX Weather.

Meteorologists use the term bomb cyclone to describe a low-pressure system that undergoes "bombogenesis" – defined as a rapid pressure drop of at least 24 millibars in 24 hours or less – indicative of a very intense storm system. In general, the lower the pressure, the higher the strength of the winds.

What is a bomb cyclone?

A weather system is forecast to produce heavy snow over parts of the Ohio Valley and interior eastern U.S. beginning Friday night and continuing through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy snow, gusty winds, and severely reduced visibility will make for hazardous to difficult driving conditions and travel at times, particularly across the interior Northeast.

The greatest accumulations, in excess of 12", are likely across portions of the interior Northeast.

Winter Storm Watches are already posted for much of upstate NY through Saturday.

Winter storm timing

Winds will pick up Friday night across parts of New England as the low-pressure system begins to intensify near the East Coast.

Wind-driven snow is expected on Saturday in portions of upstate New York and northern New England. The snow could be heavy at times, especially in parts of the interior Northeast.

Along the Interstate 95 urban corridor, rain and even a few thunderstorms could change to a period of wet snow later Saturday or Saturday night from Boston to New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington.

High winds are likely across much of the eastern U.S. as the low-pressure system undergoes bombogenesis, with high gusts upstate New York.

Downed trees and power outages are possible, in addition to blowing and drifting snow and significantly reduced visibility where snow is falling. Be prepared for dangerous winter driving conditions from the combination of snow and high winds.

The snow will end from west to east on Saturday night as the storm moves into Atlantic Canada, but slick roads could linger into Sunday morning across the Northeast with temperatures plunging below freezing.

Snow forecast

The interior Northeast will see the heaviest snow, particularly areas in upstate New York, Vermont, northern New Hampshire, and northern Maine. More than 6 inches will pile up in many of these locations, with some spots receiving a foot or more of snow.

Download the FREE Fox 5 NY weather app and always stay updated on storms.

Apple App Store: https://apple.co/2GrlPnz Google Play Store: http://bit.ly/2IPSlTd

Fox 5 Weather Team on Twitter

Advertisement

FOX Weather contributed to this report.