Who won the VP debate last night? Here's what polls are saying

In what may be the last debate of the 2024 race, vice presidential candidates JD Vance and Tim Walz met on stage Tuesday night in New York City and engaged in a policy-heavy discussion while criticizing their opponents at the top of the ticket.

The debate between Minnesota’s Democratic governor and Ohio’s Republican senator came just five weeks before Election Day, and followed a debate in August between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Walz, 60, and Vance, 40, outlined the policy and character differences between their running mates, while trying to introduce themselves to the country in a largely civil exchange.

Will the VP debate sway your vote in the 2024 election?

LiveNOW from FOX asked viewers if the vice presidential debate would sway their decision at the ballot box. Eighty-four percent said no, 14% said yes, and 2% said they were undecided.

FOX 5 DC also asked viewers this question, and 93% voted no and 7% said yes.

Vice presidential debate recap

