Watch the full VP debate: What JD Vance, Tim Walz argued

JD Vance and Tim Walz squared off in tonight's CBS News Vice Presidential Debate, the first and likely only time America will see the two opposing teams face-to-face before Election Day 2024.

Here's a look at what happened.

Watch the debate:

Missed the live debate? Watch the full debate in the YouTube embed below:

Walz shares that teen son witnessed shooting, Vance shows sympathy

Walz highlighted a personal connection to gun violence, sharing that his 17-year-old son had witnessed a shooting at a community center.

He called for "reasonable things we can do" to address gun violence but didn’t outline specific policies, despite widespread support for measures like universal background checks.

Attendees during a vice presidential debate watch party in New York, US, on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. Historically, debates between the running mates of the major party nominees for president have a negligible effect on the contest for the White House, Expand

Vance shared his sympathies but emphasized increasing school security in order to prevent mass shootings, saying "We have to make the doors lock better," Vance said, in response to a query about guns in schools.

Vance also tied gun violence to illegal immigration, alleging that school shootings are linked to illegal guns crossing the southwestern border – though data shows most guns used in mass shootings were obtained legally.

- 10:30, Jacob Flanagan

Vance reiterates support for IVF

Vance reiterated his support for fertility treatments, calling himself "pro-family in the fullest sense of the word" and noting his previous support for IVF.

According to the Associated Press, Vance previously cosponsored Florida Sen. Rick Scott’s bill supporting in vitro fertilization.

But in June, he voted against the Right to IVF Act, which would have codified a federal right to IVF access. Vance also denied supporting a national abortion ban.

Walz firmly denied claims that Minnesota's abortion laws allow for ninth-month abortions and highlighted Minnesota's rankings in health care and defended the state's approach to reproductive rights.

"This is about health care in Minnesota; we trust women, and we trust doctors," Walz said.

- 10:15, Jacob Flanagan

Trump reacts to debate on Truth Social

Trump is live posting from the debate, attacking Walz with the nickname "Tampon Tim."

"JD Vance just CRUSHED Tampon Tim with the FACTS. America was GREAT when I was President, and we will Make America Great Again after we win on November 5th!" he posted.

- 9:55, Alex Meier

Hurricane Helene and climate change

The devastation wreaked by Hurricane Helene was a focal point on Tuesday's debate.JD Vance called the storm "an unspeakable human tragedy" and vowed to support "a robust and aggressive federal response."

Walz also expressed concern, saying, "The Biden-Harris administration is working with no partisanship" to help the affected states, which have seen over 150 fatalities.Walz also emphasized the impact of climate change on the storm, noting, "Farmers know climate change is real. They’ve seen 500-year droughts, 500-year floods back to back."

He urged continued efforts to reduce the nation’s environmental impact. In contrast, Vance argued for increased energy production, stating, "If you really want to make the environment cleaner, you’ve got to invest in more energy production—natural gas, nuclear—something Kamala Harris has done the opposite of."

- 9:50, Jacob Flanagan

Candidates take on the economy

After moderators pointed out that Trump polls better than Harris on the economy, Walz highlighted his plan to build 3 million new homes for Americans with down payment assistance.

When pressed on how the plan would be paid for, he said "We’ll just ask the wealthiest to pay their fair share. When you do that, our system works best."

JD Vance defended Donald Trump's economic record. "When people say Trump’s economic plan doesn’t make sense, I say, look at the record he delivered, rising take-home pay for American workers."

- 9:45, Jacob Flanagan

Vance claims migrants use ‘children as drug mules,’ has mic cut

When asked if a new Trump administration would carry out mass deportations, Vance claimed that migrants are bringing in "children as drug mules" and were "letting in fentanyl."

He also claimed that the Biden administration allowed "20, 25 million illegal aliens" in the U.S., but according to the Associated Press, that number is highly inflated. U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports over 10 million arrests for illegal crossings from January 2021 to September 2024. Those are arrests, not individuals, since many crossed multiple times due to pandemic-era rules. The Department of Homeland Security estimated about 11 million people were living in the U.S. illegally as of January 2022, with 79% having entered before 2010.

Walz rebutted by claiming Trump did nothing to ease the situation at the border during his tenure as president: "Less than 2% of that wall got built and Mexico didn't pay a dime. But here we are again."

As the moderators tried to switch subjects, Vance's mic was cut while attacking policies that allow certain legal protections for Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio.

- 9:30, Jacob Flanagan and Alex Meier

Candidates begin with response to Iran's missile strikes on Israel

The debate began with a question about conflict in the Middle East after a day of Iranian strikes on Israel.

Vance raised a frequent Republican claim that the Biden administration provided Iran with money for attacks by unfreezing Iranian funds.In fact, the U.S. last year agreed to unfreeze $6 billion in Iranian funds as part of a deal to free five U.S. citizens held by Tehran but insists none of that money has reached Iranian government coffers.

- 9:20 p.m., AP Writer Ellen Knickmeyer