A newly-released batch of political polls have confirmed what many Americans already knew: the November election will be a close one between Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Trump.

Who will win the White House could all come down to how swing states will cast their votes.

The latest polls from 270toWin show that Trump holds a slight edge over Harris in many swing states. However, national polls have Harris coming out ahead of Trump.

Experts are already predicting the country may not have a president-elect on election night, especially with swing states passing new or altering state laws regarding how Americans will vote, tally ballots, and administer and certify November’s election .

For instance, Georgia and Arizona will both require election workers to do hand counts at polling sites on Election Day. Election officials say it could delay the reporting of results.

Here's what polls are predicting how swing states may vote in the upcoming election, as of October 1:

Pennsylvania:

Emerson College: Trump (48%), Harris (48%)

AARP: Harris (50%), Trump (47%). Another poll had Harris at 49% and Trump at 47%.

Arizona:

Emerson College: Trump (50%), Harris (47%)

InsiderAdvantage: Trump (49%), Harris (48%)

North Carolina:

Quinnipiac: Trump (49%), Harris (48%). Another poll had Trump at 49% and Harris at 47%.

Emerson College: Trump (49%), Harris (48%)

InsiderAdvantage: Trump (50%), Harris (49%)

Washington Post: Trump (50%), Harris (48%).

Georgia:

Quinnipiac: Trump (50%), Harris (45%). Another poll had Trump at 50% and Harris at 44%.

InsiderAdvantage: Trump (48%), Harris (48%)

Michigan:

RMG Research: Harris (50%), Trump (47%)

What are national polls saying?

Morning Consult: Harris (51%), Trump (46%).

New York Post/ Leger: Harris (51%), Trump (47%).