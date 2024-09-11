Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris faced each other on the debate stage for the first time in Philadelphia, showcasing their starkly different visions for the country on issues like abortion, immigration and the economy.

Throughout the 90-minute debate on Tuesday, Harris pressed a forceful case against the former president with jabs at his economic policy and his refusal to concede his 2020 election loss. Trump continued to drive his message about inflation and immigration, hammering Americans, tearing into Harris as too liberal and a continuation of Biden's unpopular administration.

Harris’ performance by nearly every measure seemed to be the opposite of President Joe Biden’s in June, with sharp, focused answers designed to showcase the contrast between her and Trump.

Less than two months from Election Day and hours before the first early ballots will begin to be mailed Wednesday in Alabama, the debate offered the clearest look yet at a presidential race that has been repeatedly upended.

Who won the debate last night?

During the debate and after, LiveNOW from FOX asked viewers in an unscientific poll who they thought won based on their performance, and nearly 120,000 people weighed in.

A majority (68%) voted for Trump over Harris (31%). Another 1% thought there was no clear winner.

FOX 5 DC also asked viewers who they believed had the best showing in the debate. In that poll, Harris came out on top – earning 54% of the vote compared to Trump’s 45% Another 1% thought it was a tie.

Meanwhile, a CNN flash poll of debate watchers found that Harris had the better showing at 63%, compared to Trump’s 37%.

Another Newsweek poll presented the question with Harris outscoring Trump nearly 2 to 1 among the 8,725 votes.

How many people watched the presidential debate?

Meanwhile, FOX 32 Chicago asked viewers if people were watching. Some 71% of respondents said "yes," while 16% said "no." Another 13% said they were "Waiting for Cliffnotes."

FOX 11 Los Angeles asked a similar question: "Which had your viewing attention tonight?" Their poll found that 83% were watching the debate, 6% said the Dodgers-Cubs game, and 11% said the local FOX 11 News.

Next presidential debate 2024

Right now, it’s unclear if a second debate between Harris and Trump will happen. But after Tuesday night's debate, the Harris-Walz campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon called for another one in October.

"The only actual plan Trump has is Project 2025, which would raise costs for the middle class and take America backwards," Dillon said in a statement to USA Today. "That's what they saw tonight and what they should see at the second debate in October. Vice President Harris is ready for a second debate."