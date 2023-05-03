White Plains officials brave floodwaters to rescue 3 on Bronx River Parkway

"Time is of the essence, and there’s a sense of urgency." — Officer Kevin Beall

Three people were rescued after an ambulette became stuck during this weekend's fast moving floodwaters on the Bronx River Parkway in White Plains.

The white ambulette was the last car allowed on the highway during Sunday’s torrential downpours. The water was so high, the parkway shut down shortly afterward, but the ambulette stalled.

The white ambulette stalled on the Bronx River Parkway during Sunday’s torrential downpours. (White Plains Public Safety)

"In a situation like that, the water is rising rapidly," White Plains police officer Ryan Wiley said. "It can actually lift the car up and float it down."

The frantic 911 call from inside the van and came into White Plains emergency service unit officers Kevin Beall and Wiley. They rushed to the scene and jumped into action.

Two caregivers and a patient were rescued. (White Plains Public Safety)

"Time is of the essence, and there’s a sense of urgency. We do train water rescue," said Beall.

Wiley put on the wetsuit, while Beall grabbed the rope and the life vests.

"We join this job in hopes of being able to help somebody." — Lt. Sean Jimison.

The water was around 2 feet deep, but rising quickly. Inside the van were two caregivers and a patient sitting in a motorized wheelchair. The fire department soon showed up to help with the rescue.

"We join this job in hopes of being able to help somebody. It helps us our consciousness knowing that we’re helping somebody," said White Plains Fire Department Lt. Sean Jimison.

"We’re supposed to be the face of calm in that storm" Riley said.

Days of heavy rain wrecked havoc Monday on residents across the tri-state area.

In New Jersey, flooding caused several vehicles in Newark’s Ironbound neighborhood to stall. The wake from passing 18-wheelers sent the marooned cars bobbing like buoys in the ocean.

Several vehicles abandoned in Newark. (FNTV)

Flooding also closed all lanes Sunday night on the northbound Cross Island Expressway in parts of Queens.

Flooding on the northbound Cross Island Expressway in parts of Queens.

A reminder from authorities: if you encounter floodwaters, don’t attempt to drive through them because it’s impossible to tell how deep they are. Turn around and use a different route.