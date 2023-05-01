NYC weather: Heavy rain causes flooding, commuter chaos across NY, NJ

Days of heavy rain across the tri-state area wrecked havoc on Monday's morning commute.

Westchester County

Flooding closed parts of the Bronx River Parkway in Westchester County , snarling the commute into the city.

New Jersey

Flooding caused several vehicles in Newark’s Ironbound neighborhood to stall. The wake from passing 18-wheelers sent the marooned cars bobbing like buoys in the ocean.

Several vehicles abandoned in Newark. (FNTV)

Queens

Flooding also closed all lanes Sunday night on the northbound Cross Island Expressway in parts of Queens . The road is back open Monday.

Flooding on the northbound Cross Island Expressway in parts of Queens.

A reminder from authorities: if you encounter floodwaters, don’t attempt to drive through them because it’s impossible to tell how deep they are. Turn around and use a different route.

More rain?

Today: Gusty winds. 61

Tuesday: Some showers. 58/48

Wednesday: Scattered showers. 56/44

Thursday: Shower chance. 59/45

Friday: Isolated shower. 60/47