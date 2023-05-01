Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:00 AM EDT until MON 11:00 PM EDT, Somerset County
Flood Warning
from MON 8:00 AM EDT until MON 12:00 PM EDT, Salem County
River Flood Warning
from MON 4:00 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 AM EDT, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
from MON 3:00 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 AM EDT, Morris County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 10:31 PM EDT until MON 12:00 PM EDT, Morris County, Somerset County
Flood Warning
from MON 7:46 AM EDT until MON 11:45 AM EDT, Monmouth County, Ocean County
Flood Warning
until MON 10:45 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Essex County, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:00 PM EDT until WED 2:00 AM EDT, Essex County, Morris County, Passaic County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 2:05 AM EDT, Fairfield County

NYC weather: Heavy rain causes flooding, commuter chaos across NY, NJ

Severe Weather
Major flooding

NEW YORK - Days of heavy rain across the tri-state area wrecked havoc on Monday's morning commute.

Westchester County

New Jersey

  • Flooding caused several vehicles in Newark’s Ironbound neighborhood to stall. The wake from passing 18-wheelers sent the marooned cars bobbing like buoys in the ocean.

Several vehicles abandoned in Newark. (FNTV)

Queens

  • Flooding also closed all lanes Sunday night on the northbound Cross Island Expressway in parts of Queens. The road is back open Monday.

Flooding on the northbound Cross Island Expressway in parts of Queens.

A reminder from authorities: if you encounter floodwaters, don’t attempt to drive through them because it’s impossible to tell how deep they are. Turn around and use a different route.

More rain?

NYC weather forecast

Today: Gusty winds. 61

Tuesday: Some showers. 58/48

Wednesday: Scattered showers. 56/44

Thursday: Shower chance. 59/45

Friday: Isolated shower. 60/47