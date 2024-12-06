What's up with mysterious nighttime drones flying over NJ? Feds investigate

The FBI is looking into a series of mysterious drone flights have been spotted buzzing over New Jersey.

Since Nov. 18, witnesses have reported seeing a fleet of unusually large drones—and even a potential fixed-wing aircraft—flying along the Raritan River. While the identity of the drone operators and the purpose behind these flights remain unclear, authorities assure the public there's no known threat to safety... at least not yet.

Featured article

Drones near Trump's golf course

What’s raising eyebrows, however, is the proximity of these flights to sensitive locations, including the Picatinny Arsenal, a U.S. military research facility, and President-elect Donald Trump’s golf course in Bedminster.

So far, there’s been no indication of any nefarious activity, but federal officials are keeping a close eye on the situation.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2024/11/09: Detractors of President-elect Donald Trump protest against his planned immigration policies. Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States, pulling off a stunning political comeback in one of t Expand

The Federal Aviation Administration has already put temporary restrictions on drone flights in the area as a precaution.

Locally, law enforcement in Morris and Somerset counties are staying vigilant. Law enforcement officials in Morris and Somerset counties issued a joint statement Tuesday stating they were aware of the reports and would continue to monitor the drone activity.

They said at the time, there was no known threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit it online at tips.fbi.gov.