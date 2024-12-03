FBI: 'Loud' clusters of drones, aircraft spotted over NJ skies

The Brief Mysterious drones and a "possible fixed wing aircraft" were spotted flying over New Jersey, the FBI reported. Witnesses say some of these objects "look like a spaceship" and are "loud." The FAA told Fox News flight restrictions were in place following questionable drone activity. This activity is happening close to President-elect Donald Trump's golf club in Bedminster.



The FBI is now investigating a "cluster of what look to be drones" and a "possible fixed wing aircraft" spotted flying in New Jersey skies over the past few weeks.

According to the FBI, potential drones were spotted in several areas along the Raritan River in Morris County, about two miles north of Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Somerset County.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed to Fox News on Tuesday it issued two flight restrictions following questionable drone activity. One restriction covers an area near Solberg-Hunterdon County Airport that consists of airspace above Trump Bedminster. Flights are also banned over Picatinny Arsenal, a major U.S. Army hub in Dover, N.J., geared toward research and development via its CCDCAC armaments center.

‘It looks like a spaceship’

A FOX 5 NY viewer, who wished to remain anonymous, captured video from Saturday around 6 p.m. in Mendham Township showing what appeared to be drones flying in the sky.

In one video, the viewer counts seven drops flickering in the night sky.

Video shows an unknown winged aircraft flying over Morris County, New Jersey

The other shows a much larger winged aircraft flying overhead.

"It's loud, and it's huge.," the woman recording the video is heard saying. "It looks like a spaceship, right?"

A distant whooshing can also be heard in the video.

What we know about the drone sightings.

The FBI, along with the New Jersey State Police and New Jersey Office of Homeland Security, are asking for the public's help with information on the recent sightings.

"Witnesses have spotted the cluster of what look to be drones and a possible fixed wing aircraft," the agency said in a release sent to media outlets on Tuesday. "We have reports from the public and law enforcement dating back several weeks."

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit it online at tips.fbi.gov.

About two weeks ago, the Morris County Prosecutor's Office issued a statement, confirming they were aware of the drone activity and that they were continuing to monitor the situation. They said at the time, there was no known threat to public safety.

"Last night, November 18, 2024, drone activity was observed by law enforcement members on patrol in Morris County," the office said in a post on Facebook.

One user on Facebook had noted the drones were unusually large and loud, speculating they were not typical consumer drones: "They were pretty large and loud. I don't think they were battery powered either since they were in the air for over an hour."