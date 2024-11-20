Feds investigate random, unidentified drones flying over NJ

Federal authorities are investigating reports of unidentified drones flying over towns in New Jersey on Monday night.

One user on Facebook noted that the drones were unusually large and loud, speculating they were not typical consumer drones: "They were pretty large and loud. I don't think they were battery powered either since they were in the air for over an hour."

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed they are aware of the drone activity and are continuing to monitor the situation.

They said at this time there is no known threat to public safety.

"We encourage the public to be mindful that what they read online may not be accurate," the office wrote in a statement on Facebook.

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, along with local law enforcement and emergency agencies say they will continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact their local police department directly, not 911 unless it’s an emergency.

The investigation remains ongoing.