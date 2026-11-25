The Brief The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is postponed to Saturday, Nov. 28 at 8:30 a.m. due to a severe Thanksgiving nor'easter hitting the Northeast. Saturday morning in Manhattan will be dry, cloudy, and breezy, with temperatures from 45°F to 50°F and west winds of 12 to 15 mph staying well below NYPD balloon safety limits. Crews will deflate the giant balloons Wednesday night and reinflate them Friday once the storm clears the region.



Parade-goers planning to line the streets of Manhattan for the rescheduled Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 28, are in store for dry, overcast and breezy weather—a welcome shift from the severe coastal storm that forced the event's historic delay.

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Organizers confirmed that the 100th march will step off on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. after a powerful nor'easter compelled city and parade officials to push the celebration off Thanksgiving Day for the first time in its century-long run.

Saturday’s parade forecast

By the numbers:

Once the storm system exits northward toward New England and the Canadian Maritimes on Friday, weather across New York City will settle down in time for Saturday's festivities, according to FOX Weather:

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Parade morning (8 a.m. to 12 p.m.): When the parade gets underway at 8:30 a.m., expect cloudy skies and temperatures of 45°F to 46°F, with the breeze making it feel like 39°F. Readings will edge up to 50°F by midday, accompanied by a 10% chance of rain.

Winds: A west wind at 12 mph at 8 a.m. will pick up to 15 mph by late morning. Those speeds fall well under New York City’s safety limits, which require grounding the giant character balloons if sustained winds A west wind at 12 mph at 8 a.m. will pick up to 15 mph by late morning. Those speeds fall well under New York City’s safety limits, which require grounding the giant character balloons if sustained winds top 23 mph or gusts exceed 34 mph

Rest of Saturday: Afternoon temperatures will top out at a high of 52°F under cloudy skies before dipping to an overnight low of 44°F.

Why the parade was moved

Dig deeper:

Macy’s announced the schedule change Wednesday after consulting with municipal and agency leaders, noting that handlers would deflate the giant balloons Wednesday night and reinflate them Friday, Nov. 27, ahead of the new date.

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"With severe weather expected on Thanksgiving Day, and out of an abundance of caution, in partnership with the City, the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be postponed," Macy's said in a statement provided to FOX 5 NY. "Our team is now working through the complex operational logistics required to bring the Parade to life on Saturday, and we will share additional details as they are finalized."

The move followed projections from the FOX Forecast Center and the National Weather Service warning of 1 to 2 inches of rain across the Tri-State area, coastal flooding and wind gusts ranging from 30 to 50 mph—triggering a High Wind Watch for Manhattan. Because the NYPD makes the final call on balloon flights, unsafe wind projections along the route left officials no choice but to ground the inflatables for Thanksgiving Day.

Broader regional impacts

Big picture view:

The coastal system disrupting New York's holiday tradition is also prompting emergency declarations and travel warnings throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic:

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New Jersey state of emergency: Gov. Mikie Sherrill Gov. Mikie Sherrill enacted a state of emergency beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday for all 21 counties ahead of heavy rainfall, coastal flooding and gusts reaching 60 mph along the Jersey Shore. Though no travel bans are in place, Sherrill advised holiday travelers to reach their destinations early, while Atlantic City officials urged motorists to avoid local roads between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday. NJ Transit also announced it has canceled several extra trains that were added to Thursday’s schedule for the parade.

Philadelphia and South Jersey: High wind warnings and coastal flood warnings cover much of the region, High wind warnings and coastal flood warnings cover much of the region, according to FOX 29 meteorologists . Heavy rain falling over leaf-clogged storm drains could trigger localized street flooding, and gusty winds threaten outdoor events such as the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade and local turkey trots before sunshine and highs in the 50s and 60s return for the weekend.

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia: Light rain will build into heavy downpours by Thursday afternoon across the DMV, Light rain will build into heavy downpours by Thursday afternoon across the DMV, according to FOX 5 DC's weather team . Coastal flood watches and warnings span portions of D.C., Northern Virginia and Maryland alongside wind advisories, with drier weather and temperatures approaching 60 degrees expected over the weekend.