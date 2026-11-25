The Brief A rapidly strengthening coastal storm will bring heavy rain, damaging winds and coastal flooding to the I-95 corridor on Thanksgiving Day. Forecasters warn of widespread power outages and major holiday travel delays from Washington, D.C., through Philadelphia and New York City. Coastal wind gusts could reach up to 60 mph, while 60 million people from Virginia to New England face a flash flood risk.



A powerful coastal storm is taking aim at the Eastern Seaboard, threatening to disrupt Thanksgiving Day plans with heavy rain, damaging winds and coastal flooding across Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York City.

According to the FOX Forecast Center and the National Weather Service, an area of low pressure developing off the Southeast coast will push northward into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast starting Wednesday night, intensifying through Thanksgiving Day before clearing out on Friday.

NYC, New Jersey and Connecticut

Local perspective:

After a cool and quiet Wednesday, conditions will rapidly deteriorate across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut on Thursday, according to FOX 5 NY meteorologist Mike Woods and the National Weather Service.

Northeast Thanksgiving storm setup (FOX Weather)

The Tri-State area is expected to see 1 to 2 inches of rain from Thursday into early Friday, raising concerns for flash flooding and moderate-to-.widespread coastal flooding. Wind gusts are forecast to reach 30 to 50 mph across the region, and up to 60 mph along coastal New Jersey, where High Wind Warnings and Watches are in place.

Macy Thanksgiving Day Parade weather

The high winds could also impact the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan, where city rules require the giant balloons to be grounded if sustained winds exceed 23 mph or gusts top 34 mph. However, forecasters say the heaviest rain and strongest winds could hold off until the second half of the day before exiting early Friday morning.

Northeast rain accumulation forecast. (FOX Weather)

DC, Maryland and Virginia

Wet conditions are expected across the DMV on Thanksgiving Day as the coastal storm moves into the region, according to the FOX 5 Weather Team. Rain showers are forecast to begin Thursday morning and intensify through midday and early afternoon, bringing periods of heavy rain.

Coastal Flood Watches and Warnings are in effect across parts of Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia and Maryland—including Anne Arundel, Charles, Dorchester and Prince George's counties—alongside Wind Advisories and a High Wind Warning for Dorchester County.

The storm is expected to gradually move north late Thursday night into Friday morning, leaving a few lingering showers early Friday before sunshine pushes temperatures near 60 degrees over the weekend.

Northeast Thanksgiving wind gust forecast. (FOX Weather)

Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey

The National Weather Service has issued High Wind Warnings and Coastal Flood Warnings across much of the Philadelphia region, New Jersey and Delaware, according to FOX 29 meteorologists.

Rain, strong winds and coastal flooding could disrupt holiday travel and outdoor events—including the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade and local Turkey Trots—especially around Thursday morning's high tide. Forecasters warn that heavy rain combined with clogged storm drains from fallen leaves could worsen localized flooding, and strong winds could knock down trees and cause power outages.

A Storm Warning is also in effect for coastal waters through Thursday evening, with seas building to 15 to 20 feet. Conditions are expected to clear out for Black Friday, setting up a sunny weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s.