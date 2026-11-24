The Brief The Macy's Balloon Inflation Celebration is Wednesday, Nov. 25, around the American Museum of Natural History; viewing is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. It's free, and no tickets or museum admission are needed. Spectators enter through a security checkpoint at West 72nd Street and Columbus Avenue, five blocks south of the balloons.



The balloons for Thursday's 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be inflated Wednesday on the Upper West Side. The public can walk the route to see the crews fill the massive balloons in person.

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NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 23: The Elf on a Shelf balloon floats down Central Park West during the annual Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 23, 2017 in New York City. The Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade is the largest parade in the world and has been h Expand

Giant balloons come to life

What we know:

The Macy's Balloon Inflation Celebration takes place Wednesday, Nov. 25, on the streets surrounding the American Museum of Natural History from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event is free, and does not require a ticket.

Spectators are advised to enter at West 72nd Street and Columbus Avenue. The viewing area runs from West 77th to West 81st streets between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West, looping around the museum.

In 2025, the line opened at noon, an hour before viewing began, and guests exited at West 81st Street and Central Park West. From there, spectators could walk north to see float assembly between West 81st and West 86th streets.

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What not to bring

Dig deeper:

Everyone is screened at the checkpoint before entering the viewing route.

The following items are prohibited:

Bags or backpacks larger than 12 x 6 x 12 inches

Chairs and lawn chairs

Large coolers

Alcoholic beverages

Weapons

Drones

Pets

Umbrellas

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Getting there

What you can do:

Public transit is strongly recommended because of heavy traffic and street closures. The closest subway stop to the entrance is the B and C station at 72nd Street and Central Park West.

Overnight inflation

Dig deeper:

Because this year's centennial parade has more balloons and floats, organizers are expanding the Upper West Side staging area, according to West Side Rag.

For the first time, balloons will also reportedly be inflated overnight Wednesday on West 72nd Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West, after the standard public inflation on 77th and 81st streets.

Balloons confirmed for the 100th parade include Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey, Joe Cool and Woodstock, Bluey, Hello Kitty, Earl the Squirrel and Underdog, which is reportedly flying for the first time since 1984. The full lineup is posted on Macy's parade site.

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What we don't know:

It is not clear whether the public will be able to see the new overnight inflation on West 72nd Street.

What's next:

The 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26, traveling 2.5 miles through the heart of Manhattan, starting on the Upper West Side and finishing at Macy's Herald Square flagship store on 34th Street.